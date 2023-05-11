Companies roundup: Rolls-Royce recovery and FirstGroup contracts

Rolls-Royce (RR.) chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said the company is “already benefitting” from actions taken to improve the business and a recovery in its end markets.

The continued recovery in long-haul travel meant large engine flying hours reached 83 per cent of 2019 levels in the first four months of the year, up from 65 per cent last year and on track with guidance.

The company maintained financial guidance for this year of generating an operating profit of between £800mn and £1bn and free cash flow of £600mn-£800mn, with the latter weighted towards the second half. Erginbilgic also highlighted some big contract wins, including the large aircraft engine order from Air India and the AUKUS submarine engine deal, which broker Shore Capital has estimated will be worth around £250mn a year in revenue for the company.

Rolls-Royce shares have more than doubled in value over the past nine months and now trade at a fairly hefty price of 26-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings. MF

FirstGroup loses major rail contract

FirstGroup (FGP) has been stripped of its Transpennine Express contract after “months of significant disruption and regular cancellations”. From 28 May the network will be run by the “operator of last resort”, owned by the state.

The Transpennine contract contributed £416mn of revenue in financial year 2022, out of a total of £4.59bn. It also generated £13.2mn of adjusted operating, out of a total of £107mn.

FirstGroup said it was “disappointed” to lose the contract. However, it does not expect to incur material costs when transferring the operation to the operator of last resort. The management and performance fees for the period April 2022 to May 2023 have yet to be settled. Shares fell by 5 per cent in early trading. JS

Ad sales fall at ITV Advertising sales at ITV (ITV) fell by 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 to £419mn, despite a strong performance from its digital division. The broadcaster said the decline was "as expected" and better than the wider TV ad market. ITV Studios revenue was flat at £457mn, but management said the division was still on track to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth over the full year. JS

Dechra bidder gets extension on offer deadline

Private equity group EQT, which made a £4.6bn bid for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCH), has been granted an extension on the so-called “PUSU” deadline, by which time it’s meant to finalise its offer. The original deadline was set for 5pm today – but Dechra has approved an extension to 2 June to allow EQT to carry out additional due diligence.

Under the proposed deal, Dechra shareholders stand to receive 4,070p per ordinary share.

The stock is currently trading at 3,760p. JJ

Home Reit takeover on the brink Bluestar Group’s takeover of the suspended Home Reit (HOME) is hanging by a thread as it urged Home shareholders to convince the board to extend the offer deadline due to expire at 5pm today. Bluestar said in a statement this morning that Home’s board had not provided it with enough information to help complete the deal and claims that Home has not responded to its queries. “Bluestar remains highly motivated and enthusiastic about the possible offer but has been frustrated by the lack of engagement from the Board, which has been particularly pronounced in the last three weeks”, it said. ML

Boost for Irish housebuilders following Cairn update

Shares in Irish housebuilders Cairn (CRN) and Glenveagh (GLV) were up this morning after the former posted a surge in forward sales and reaffirmed its guidance for its results for the year to 31 March 2023.

Cairn said this morning its forward sales pipeline stands at 1,905 homes compared with 1,503 homes on 1 March and it still expects turnover to be in excess of €650mn (£547mn) with a gross margin of 21 per cent. CRN was up 2 per cent while GLV was up 3 per cent. ML

Interest rates hit Grainger’s profit Grainger’s (GRI) pre-tax profits were slashed by more than 94 per cent thanks to a valuation hit caused by higher interest rates. In its results for the six months to 31 March, the residential landlord posted a 12 per cent increase in net rental income, but this was offset by a £40.2mn valuation hit which drove its profit before tax down to £5.7mn from £98.8mn at the same point last year. Despite the valuation sting, the company said it had delivered “strong consistent performance across the business” with the dividend boosted by 10 per cent. ML

Galliford Try secures defence work

Contractor Galliford Try (GFRD) landed two contracts worth a combined £387mn from the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

The contracts are part of a modernisation plan to modernise housing provided by the ministry. They include refurbishment and new build work at the Catterick garrison, as well as at various RAF bases and Strategic Command sites across the UK. MF