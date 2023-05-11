Companies roundup: Rolls-Royce recovery and FirstGroup contracts

Rolls-Royce (RR.) chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said the company is “already benefitting” from actions taken to improve the business and a recovery in its end markets.
The continued recovery in long-haul travel meant large engine flying hours reached 83 per cent of 2019 levels in the first four months of the year, up from 65 per cent last year and on track with guidance.
The company maintained financial guidance for this year of generating an operating profit of between £800mn and £1bn and free cash flow of £600mn-£800mn, with the latter weighted towards the second half. Erginbilgic also highlighted some big contract wins, including the large aircraft engine order from Air India and the AUKUS submarine engine deal, which broker Shore Capital has estimated will be worth around £250mn a year in revenue for the company.
Rolls-Royce shares have more than doubled in value over the past nine months and now trade at a fairly hefty price of 26-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings. MF
FirstGroup loses major rail contract
FirstGroup (FGP) has been stripped of its Transpennine Express contract after “months of significant disruption and regular cancellations”. From 28 May the network will be run by the “operator of last resort”, owned by the state.
The Transpennine contract contributed £416mn of revenue in financial year 2022, out of a total of £4.59bn. It also generated £13.2mn of adjusted operating, out of a total of £107mn.
FirstGroup said it was “disappointed” to lose the contract. However, it does not expect to incur material costs when transferring the operation to the operator of last resort. The management and performance fees for the period April 2022 to May 2023 have yet to be settled. Shares fell by 5 per cent in early trading. JS
Dechra bidder gets extension on offer deadline
Private equity group EQT, which made a £4.6bn bid for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCH), has been granted an extension on the so-called “PUSU” deadline, by which time it’s meant to finalise its offer. The original deadline was set for 5pm today – but Dechra has approved an extension to 2 June to allow EQT to carry out additional due diligence.
Under the proposed deal, Dechra shareholders stand to receive 4,070p per ordinary share.
The stock is currently trading at 3,760p. JJ
Boost for Irish housebuilders following Cairn update
Shares in Irish housebuilders Cairn (CRN) and Glenveagh (GLV) were up this morning after the former posted a surge in forward sales and reaffirmed its guidance for its results for the year to 31 March 2023.
Cairn said this morning its forward sales pipeline stands at 1,905 homes compared with 1,503 homes on 1 March and it still expects turnover to be in excess of €650mn (£547mn) with a gross margin of 21 per cent. CRN was up 2 per cent while GLV was up 3 per cent. ML
Galliford Try secures defence work
Contractor Galliford Try (GFRD) landed two contracts worth a combined £387mn from the UK’s Ministry of Defence.
The contracts are part of a modernisation plan to modernise housing provided by the ministry. They include refurbishment and new build work at the Catterick garrison, as well as at various RAF bases and Strategic Command sites across the UK. MF