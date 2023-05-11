London becomes the battleground for executive pay row

The perception of lacklustre pay for top bosses has been added to the growing list of factors purportedly driving companies away from the UK. The head of the London Stock Exchange and a handful of City grandees recently called for higher executive compensation so the UK can attract and retain high-level talent. At the same time, a fractious AGM season, where shareholders have not been afraid to speak out against hefty pay packets, has shown boosting salaries won't be simple for boards.

Almost 60 per cent of Unilever (ULVR) shareholders voted against the group’s remuneration report at this year’s annual meeting, held earlier this month. The controversy centred around plans to pay incoming chief executive Hein Schumacher a base salary of €1.85mn (£1.6mn) – almost 20 per cent more than his predecessor. Shareholder advisory groups Glass Lewis and ISS argued against the proposal, saying Unilever had failed to provide sufficient justification for Schumacher’s salary.

Companies with strong returns under existing management teams have also seen pushback. Publisher Pearson (PSON), one of the top performers in the FTSE 100 last year, has also faced questions from investors about its compensation packages. One shareholder present at the firm’s 28 April AGM asked management to comment on “the ostensible extravagant remuneration" of the board.