Releasing equity from your home should be a last resort

While no longer the unregulated jungle it was in its early years, equity release is still expensive. Depending on the reasons why you are considering it, the various alternatives warrant careful consideration first.

If you are looking to improve your standard of living in retirement, ensure that you are making the most of your other assets first. Could you afford to withdraw a bit more from your pension pots or individual savings accounts (Isas) without compromising your future financial wellbeing? Is your strategy right for your circumstances or could you make more from your investments? For example, if you are drawing from a defined-contribution pension, a common mistake is to derisk your investment strategy too early after you retire.

If you are looking for a fairly chunky sum, for example, to pass on an early inheritance and help children or grandchildren onto the property ladder, the first port of call is probably your 25 per cent pensions tax-free lump sum. But once you have accessed this, taking another big sum from your pension in one go is usually taxable and could even push you into a higher income tax bracket in the year that you do it.