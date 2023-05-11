Tech giants need to find a new way to grow

CMA blocks Activision deal

It also announces investigation into Adobe deal for Figma

For decades, the largest US tech companies have acquired up-and-coming competitors, but the move by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to block Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) deal for Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI) suggests the days of big technology companies doing large acquisitions might be over.

On 26 April, the CMA announced it would block Microsoft’s $68.7bn (£54.5bn) takeover of the games developer because of the risk of the computing giant and Xbox system owner blocking other platforms from Activision games such as Call of Duty and taking an unassailable position in the nascent cloud gaming market.

The CMA also recently announced plans to investigate Adobe's (US:ADBE) $20bn deal for Figma, and investors are now expecting these sorts of deals to be a thing of the past. “We are going into a new regulation regime where you can’t make major acquisitions,” said Stephen Yiu, managing partner of Blue Whale Capital and an investor in Microsoft.

In the short term, this decision isn’t a disaster for Microsoft. The deal was agreed in January 2022, when valuations for gaming companies were much higher. Activision shares are trading around $75, compared with the offer price of $95 a share.

Given gaming currently makes up around 7 per cent of Microsoft’s revenue, the immediate hit won't be significant, but it will stymie the company's plans. “It is not going to impact our medium-term expectations, but it will slow Microsoft’s long-term plan in virtual reality and cloud gaming,” said Yiu.

The CMA is acting pre-emptively because of the perceived failure of the past decade.

The largest deal for a venture capital-backed private company is Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp for $16bn back in 2014, according to Pitchbook data. This was two years after its $1bn purchase of Instagram. At the time, Instagram had just a handful of employees and had 30mn users, but now it has more than 2.35bn active users. Meta (US:META) – formerly known as Facebook – now has a significant share of the online advertising market alongside Alphabet (US:GOOGL).

Regulators are doing their best to look further into the future. The CMA referenced the threat of Microsoft taking a monopoly position in the cloud gaming market. However, cloud gaming currently makes up a negligible portion of the total market because of the difficulty of replicating the computing power of a laptop or console solely through an internet connection, slowing games down – particularly irritating when playing a game like Call of Duty, which rewards quick reactions.

New ways to spend cash

If this does prove to be a watershed moment for big tech deals, then it means there is potentially more risk to long-term valuations. Alastair Unwin, fund manager at Polar Capital, said he now “prices more tail risk into the investment thesis”. In other words, there is an increased chance a competitor could emerge down the line that takes a chunk of market share.

The more pressing concern is how these companies will spend the extra cash that was earmarked for acquisitions. Some could be returned to shareholders in the form of buybacks, while there is likely to be more investment in capital expenditure and R&D. “If Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are no longer allowed to acquire other people’s [intellectual property] then they will have to do more internal R&D and capex,” said Unwin.

“These companies have good returns on capital and as an investor you still want to see them spending at a healthy clip to see a return over the next five or 10 years.”

The CMA is the first regulator to announce its decision because it has a less cumbersome process. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has to file a lawsuit and take the deal to court where it is litigated on, whereas in the UK the decision is made and can then be appealed in the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

However, the FTC is also focused on preventing big tech monopolies. Lina Khan was appointed chair of the FTC in 2021 having published the heavily cited paper ‘Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox’ in 2017, which criticised Amazon for monopolistic behaviour.

Khan said this week the FTC would be hot on the heels of any emerging conglomerates. "The expanding adoption of AI risks further locking in the market dominance of large incumbent technology firms," she wrote in the New York Times.

However, stopping these huge companies taking IP is going to be easier said than done. Unwin expects them to get more creative with the types of deals they sign with emerging start-ups. Microsoft has invested $13bn in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and while it doesn’t own the company outright, this deal has given it the right to integrate the technology into its Bing search engine. Google has announced a similar deal with AI start-up Anthropic.

The headline deals may have slowed down, but the big tech roll-up continues.