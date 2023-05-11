Today’s markets: Shares up on inflation but BoE raises rates

The Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee voted to increase interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, the central bank’s twelfth consecutive hike. It takes the UK bank rate to 4.5 per cent – the highest level since October 2008.

Though the move was widely anticipated by markets and economists, the Bank’s next step is less clear. Though seven members of the rate-setting committee voted for the hike, one voted for a pause, and another favoured a rate cut.

Elsewhere, share prices rose on the back of the US inflation news. Slowing headline CPI inflation in the US was what the market wanted – and stocks rallied led by the Nasdaq index as yields compressed. Expectations for a Fed hike in June diminished somewhat, from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

Core inflation rose 0.4 per cent over the month, 5.5 per cent year-on-year. The headline rate rose by 4.9 per cent, down from the 5 per cent registered in March. Short-dated bond yields fell sharply, dragging the dollar down, while stock markets initially notched firm gains along with gold.

But, it gets more complicated. Overnight we saw slowing Chinese inflation figures, suggesting waning global demand. China's CPI rose at the slowest pace in more than two years and factory gate prices fell further into deflation territory. CPI rose 0.1 per cent year-on-year compared with a forecasted 0.4 per cent. PPI fell 3.6 per cent versus a forecast -3.2 per cent. US PPI figures will confirm or deny the narrative – we’re expecting 0.3 per cent month-on-month and 0.2 per cent for core.

China’s data would point to a harder economic landing than the robust US labour market and its own slowing inflation suggest. So which of the slower inflation is more important? The fact is: it is going to be incredibly hard to bring inflation down to 2 per cent without smashing the consumer, and so far the consumer is holding up. So does that mean we just have to accept permanently higher inflation? I think it might – just accept we are poorer, as BoE economist Huw Pill put it. Without meaningful shifts in productivity growth, it is hard to see anything else.

Following today’s Bank of England rate increase, I think it’s getting safer to say that global central banks are heading towards some kind of a pause as they approach a ceiling. I'm not sure if that means the Fed doesn’t hike in June. I think, on balance, the Fed is keeping June open for a hike as it would prefer to do that and then pause, versus stopping now and then being forced to start again in September as real and expected inflation re-accelerate.

For the UK, inflation remains above 10 per cent, so the situation is way more acute than in the US. Moreover, the economic data is holding up much better than forecasts last autumn indicated. The problem the BoE faces is two-fold, neither of which it can do anything about. One, it was too slow in its pace of tightening – there was never a ‘whatever it takes’ philosophy, so it never jumped in front of the inflation steamroller. Two, the mortgage market and a tonne of fixed-rate deals are rolling off over this year. It is hoped that the lag of hikes and base effects from energy will do the job now and its 12th hike could be its last. The market probably will think otherwise – but the market keeps ignoring the Fed, too.