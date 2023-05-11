Why UK consumer stocks could be a bargain

Consumer confidence improving in the UK

Shoppers have dealt with double-digit price hikes

Consumer spending is proving more resilient than expected on both sides of the Atlantic in the midst of elevated inflation. Recent trading suggests that US shoppers are more willing to stomach chunky price increases than their European counterparts as companies pass on input costs and fight back against accusations of so-called ‘greedflation’. Valuations across the pond are still higher, though, so deals could be had in the UK despite the weaker outlook and pressures on hip pockets.