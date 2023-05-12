Economic Outlook: 15-19 May

At the end of last month, the Bank of Japan met for the first time under new governor Kazuo Ueda. It announced an 18-month review of the monetary policy, though economists think that policy change could come sooner. This means that its yield curve control (YCC) policy is back in the spotlight.

YCC acts as an effective interest rate cap, and there are growing concerns that the government’s huge bond holdings are impairing market functions.

Economists at Capital Economics said last month that “YCC in its current form is unsustainable”, adding that the “end game” seems to be that the central bank will eventually own the entire Japanese government bond market. In the meantime, first estimates for Japanese Q1 GDP and inflation figures will be released next week.