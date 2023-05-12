Has the UK really avoided a recession?

UK GDP increased by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023

The economy has returned to its pre-pandemic level of GDP. But has it really ‘recovered’?

How did the UK economy escape recession?

First, the technical answer. An economy is only officially in recession when it has seen two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. Since UK GDP increased by (a very marginal) 0.1 per cent in Q4, this week’s Q1 figures could never have satisfied the ‘two consecutive quarters’ rule. But as it turns out the economy expanded by another 0.1 per cent in Q1 – far better than many forecasters expected only months ago.