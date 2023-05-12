Today's markets: US banks back in the spotlight

Stocks across Europe were up on Friday despite another so-so session on Wall Street – with investors looking at a wall of worry made up of the debt ceiling and troubled US regional banks.

The modest gains for the major European indices at the open leave them flat for the week, with the FTSE 100 up a quarter of a percent to 7,750, after data showed the UK eked out a meagre 0.1 per cent growth in GDP in the first quarter. The Dow suffered its fourth day of losses, weighed down by Disney, which tumbled almost 9 per cent after earnings showed streaming subs declined. Tesla raised prices in the US. The S&P 500 ticked marginally lower while the Nasdaq rallied as tech continues to find buyers for its shares. Treasury yields are testing the lower end of the range, below 3.40 per cent for the 10-year, odds of a hike in June currently at 15 per cent.

The Bank of England hiked as expected but unclear how much more. The door is open for more tightening but the economy is just about holding up. Inflation forecasts – load of rubbish, not worth the paper they are written on. The 2024 upgrade from 1 per cent to 3.4 per cent is at least based on a recognition of reality, but 2025 is still just 1.1 per cent (from 0.8 per cent in Feb), which seems outlandishly optimistic.

The Bank still seems comfortable with the asymmetry of the situation – inflation quick to go up, but slow to cool. It’s ready to pause but ready to do more. It should depend on the 2-year forecasts but if inflation is not moving much lower over the summer it will be hard for the BoE to sit on its hands. Markets point to one or maybe two more hikes.

US regional banks were in the firing line again, PacWest said deposits down 9.5 per cent, shares tumbled 22 per cent. Western Alliance says deposits grew $600m between May 2 and May 9, leaving its shares only down three-quarters of a percent on the day. The KRE regional banks index fell 2.5 per cent.

JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon called for a short sale ban on banks – I figure that is a red flag in itself but we shall see. I figure he wouldn’t be saying this if everything really was okay. Remember it’s not just the regionals – some of the big Wall Street banks have big duration risk on their bonds too.

There is nothing wrong with shorting a stock. Regulators love to ban short sellers – an easy scapegoat for their own failings. Most in the market don’t think it’s a good idea. The data also suggests it is at best ineffective, at worst counterproductive. The question is: should sharp declines in a share price when the funding situation is stable be seen as a ‘short attack’ designed to create trouble? And should we worry about selling taking place when deposits are also going out the window – what comes first? Surely all market participants, whether long or short, should be able to express their view. These are pretty tiny companies to be having such a big impact on the wider market. But they are, so regulators care.