Week ahead: 15-19 May

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
May 12, 2023

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines. 

Monday 15 May 

Trading updates: CentralNic Group (CNIC), Currys (CURY), Union Jack Oil (UJO)

Interims: Diploma (DPLM)

Finals: Instem (INS), Westminster Group (WSG)

AGMs: Pennant International Group (PEN)

Companies paying dividends: Life Science REIT (3p), National Express Group (5p), Old Mutual (2.2733p), Prudential  (10.4605p)

 

Tuesday 16 May

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate 

Trading updates: Greggs (GRG), Essentra (ESNT)

Interims: Britvic (BVIC), Hyve Group (HYVE), Imperial Brands Group (IMB), Marstons (MARS), Renew Holdings (RNWH)

Finals: Angling Direct (ANG), Boohoo Group (BOO), Cornerstone FS (CSFS), DCC (DCC), Likewise Group (LIKE), Vodafone Group (VOD)

AGMs: Accesso Technology Group (ACSO), Chesnara (CSN), Dialight (DIA), Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG), Equals Group (EQLS), Essentra (ESNT), FDM Group (FDM), Henderson High Income Trust (HHI), Impax Environmental Markets (IEM), IQGeo Group (IQG), PYX Resources (PYX), Synthomer (SYNT), TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), Vector Capital (VCAP)

Companies paying dividends: Abrdn (7.3p), Blackrock Latin American IT (4.9869p), Cairn Homes (2.75p), FBD Holdings (84.03p), Fidelity European Trust (4.62p), Intercontinental Hotels Group (76.08p), Uniphar (1.13p)

 

Wednesday 17 May

Trading updates: Bank of Georgia Group (BGEO), Keller Group (KLR), Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG)

Interims: Auction Technology Group (ATG), Hardide (HDD), Sage (SGE)

Finals: Experian (EXPN), Ninety One (N91), British Land (BLND)

AGMs: Alpha Group International (ALPH), Aptitude Software Group (APTD), Aston Martin Lagonda (AML), Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS), Coca-Cola HBC (CCH), Computacenter (CCC), Conduit Holdings (CRE), Deltex Medical Group (DEMG), EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKF), Gamma Communications (GAMA), Georgia Capital (CGEO), Greggs (GRG), HG Capital Trust (HGT), Highcroft Investments (HCFT), Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR), Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET), Keller Group (KLR), LMS Capital (LMS), Proteome Sciences (PRM), Savills (SVS), TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), Tortilla Mexican Grill (MEX). TP ICAP Group (TCAP)

Companies paying dividends: Eurocell (7.2p), Just Group (1.23p), OSB Group (21.8p final, 11.7p special), Rentokil Initial (5.15p), Smith & Nephew (19.09p), Smiths Group (12.9p)

 

Thursday 18 May

Trading updates: ConvaTec (CTEC), Helios Towers (HTWS), Tyman (TYMN)

Interims: easyJet (EZJ), Future (FUTR), Nexus Infrastructure (NEXS)

Finals: BT Group (BT.A), Burberry Group (BRBY), International Distributions Services (IDS), Investec (INVP), National Grid (NG.), Premier Foods (PFD)

AGMs: Belvoir Group (BLV), Capital Limited (CAPD), Central Asia Metals (CAML), Ceres Power Holdings (CWR), ConvaTec Group (CTEC), Diaceutics (DXRX), Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9), Energean (ENOG), Fintel (FNTL), Genuit Group (GEN), Inchcape (INCH), JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM)l, Legal & General Group (LGEN), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), Merchants Trust (MRCH), Michelmersh Brick Holdings (MBH), MusicMagpie (MMAG), Network International Holdings (NETW), Next (NXT), Niox Group (NIOX), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Quilter (QLT), Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI), Safestyle UK (SFE), Science Group (SAG), Secure Trust Bank (STB), Smart Metering Systems (SMS), Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM), St James's Place (STJ), Tyman (TYMN), Unite Group (UTG), Vesuvius (VSVS), Vistry Group (VTY), YU Group (YU.)

Companies paying dividends: Airea (0.5p), Aviva (20.7p), Barratt Developments (10.2p), M Winkworth (2.7p), Morgan Sindall Group (68p), Personal Group Holdings (5.3p), Travis Perkins (26.5p)

 

Friday 19 May

Economics: GFK consumer confidence 

Trading updates: Smiths Group (SMIN)

Interims: Titon Holdings (TON)

AGMs: Bank Of Georgia Group (BGEO), Permanent TSB Group Holdings (PTSB), Sancus Lending Group (LEND)

Companies paying dividends: AB Dynamics (1.94p), Alpha Group International (11p), Drax Group (12.6p), Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (25p), Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (8.5p), Games Workshop Group (125p), Howden Joinery Group (15.9p), ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (0.5p), Impact Health (1.6925p), Invesco Bond Income Plus (2.875p), JPM US Smaller Co Investment Trust (2.5p), JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (3.6p), Jupiter Fund Management (0.5p), Kenmare Resources (38p), Luceco (3p), Man Group (8.34p), ME Group International (0.6p), Primary Health Properties (1.675p), Schroder European REIT (1.6738p), Spirax-Sarco Engineering (109.5p), Videndum (25p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 18 May

CompanyDividend (p)Pay date
Advanced Medical Solutions Grp Ord 10p1.5109/06/2023
Balfour Beatty Ord 50p705/07/2023
Bunzl Ord 32 1/7p45.404/07/2023
Ecora Resources1.7530/05/2023
Eleco0.502/06/2023
Eleco0.5802/06/2023
Essentra130/06/2023
Fintel2.2519/06/2023
FRP Advisory Group0.8516/06/2023
GSK1413/07/2023
H&T Group Ord 5p1023/05/2023
Henderson Opportunities trust Ord 25p7.523/06/2023
Holders Technology Ord 10p0.506/06/2023
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP UTS(COMP 1 ORD E8.16909/06/2023
Murray Income Trust Ord 25p8.2515/06/2023
Numis Corporation Ord 25p623/06/2023
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ord 20p5615/06/2023
PageGroup10.7619/06/2023
Science Group516/06/2023
Seplat Energy2.416/06/2023
Shell23.1826/06/2023
Spectris Group Ord 5p51.330/06/2023
Ten Entertainment Group PLC713/06/2023
Town Centre Securities Ord 25p2.516/06/2023
Unilever Ord 3 1/9p37.8315/06/2023
Vector Capital1.5301/06/2023
Virgin Money UK3.321/06/2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

