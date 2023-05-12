Week ahead: 15-19 May

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 15 May

Trading updates: CentralNic Group (CNIC), Currys (CURY), Union Jack Oil (UJO)

Interims: Diploma (DPLM)

Finals: Instem (INS), Westminster Group (WSG)

AGMs: Pennant International Group (PEN)

Companies paying dividends: Life Science REIT (3p), National Express Group (5p), Old Mutual (2.2733p), Prudential (10.4605p)

Tuesday 16 May

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: Greggs (GRG), Essentra (ESNT)

Interims: Britvic (BVIC), Hyve Group (HYVE), Imperial Brands Group (IMB), Marstons (MARS), Renew Holdings (RNWH)

Finals: Angling Direct (ANG), Boohoo Group (BOO), Cornerstone FS (CSFS), DCC (DCC), Likewise Group (LIKE), Vodafone Group (VOD)

AGMs: Accesso Technology Group (ACSO), Chesnara (CSN), Dialight (DIA), Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG), Equals Group (EQLS), Essentra (ESNT), FDM Group (FDM), Henderson High Income Trust (HHI), Impax Environmental Markets (IEM), IQGeo Group (IQG), PYX Resources (PYX), Synthomer (SYNT), TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), Vector Capital (VCAP)

Companies paying dividends: Abrdn (7.3p), Blackrock Latin American IT (4.9869p), Cairn Homes (2.75p), FBD Holdings (84.03p), Fidelity European Trust (4.62p), Intercontinental Hotels Group (76.08p), Uniphar (1.13p)

Wednesday 17 May

Trading updates: Bank of Georgia Group (BGEO), Keller Group (KLR), Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG)

Interims: Auction Technology Group (ATG), Hardide (HDD), Sage (SGE)

Finals: Experian (EXPN), Ninety One (N91), British Land (BLND)

AGMs: Alpha Group International (ALPH), Aptitude Software Group (APTD), Aston Martin Lagonda (AML), Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS), Coca-Cola HBC (CCH), Computacenter (CCC), Conduit Holdings (CRE), Deltex Medical Group (DEMG), EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKF), Gamma Communications (GAMA), Georgia Capital (CGEO), Greggs (GRG), HG Capital Trust (HGT), Highcroft Investments (HCFT), Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR), Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET), Keller Group (KLR), LMS Capital (LMS), Proteome Sciences (PRM), Savills (SVS), TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), Tortilla Mexican Grill (MEX). TP ICAP Group (TCAP)

Companies paying dividends: Eurocell (7.2p), Just Group (1.23p), OSB Group (21.8p final, 11.7p special), Rentokil Initial (5.15p), Smith & Nephew (19.09p), Smiths Group (12.9p)

Thursday 18 May

Trading updates: ConvaTec (CTEC), Helios Towers (HTWS), Tyman (TYMN)

Interims: easyJet (EZJ), Future (FUTR), Nexus Infrastructure (NEXS)

Finals: BT Group (BT.A), Burberry Group (BRBY), International Distributions Services (IDS), Investec (INVP), National Grid (NG.), Premier Foods (PFD)

AGMs: Belvoir Group (BLV), Capital Limited (CAPD), Central Asia Metals (CAML), Ceres Power Holdings (CWR), ConvaTec Group (CTEC), Diaceutics (DXRX), Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9), Energean (ENOG), Fintel (FNTL), Genuit Group (GEN), Inchcape (INCH), JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM)l, Legal & General Group (LGEN), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), Merchants Trust (MRCH), Michelmersh Brick Holdings (MBH), MusicMagpie (MMAG), Network International Holdings (NETW), Next (NXT), Niox Group (NIOX), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Quilter (QLT), Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI), Safestyle UK (SFE), Science Group (SAG), Secure Trust Bank (STB), Smart Metering Systems (SMS), Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM), St James's Place (STJ), Tyman (TYMN), Unite Group (UTG), Vesuvius (VSVS), Vistry Group (VTY), YU Group (YU.)

Companies paying dividends: Airea (0.5p), Aviva (20.7p), Barratt Developments (10.2p), M Winkworth (2.7p), Morgan Sindall Group (68p), Personal Group Holdings (5.3p), Travis Perkins (26.5p)

Friday 19 May

Economics: GFK consumer confidence

Trading updates: Smiths Group (SMIN)

Interims: Titon Holdings (TON)

AGMs: Bank Of Georgia Group (BGEO), Permanent TSB Group Holdings (PTSB), Sancus Lending Group (LEND)

Companies paying dividends: AB Dynamics (1.94p), Alpha Group International (11p), Drax Group (12.6p), Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (25p), Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (8.5p), Games Workshop Group (125p), Howden Joinery Group (15.9p), ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (0.5p), Impact Health (1.6925p), Invesco Bond Income Plus (2.875p), JPM US Smaller Co Investment Trust (2.5p), JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (3.6p), Jupiter Fund Management (0.5p), Kenmare Resources (38p), Luceco (3p), Man Group (8.34p), ME Group International (0.6p), Primary Health Properties (1.675p), Schroder European REIT (1.6738p), Spirax-Sarco Engineering (109.5p), Videndum (25p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 18 May

Company Dividend (p) Pay date Advanced Medical Solutions Grp Ord 10p 1.51 09/06/2023 Balfour Beatty Ord 50p 7 05/07/2023 Bunzl Ord 32 1/7p 45.4 04/07/2023 Ecora Resources 1.75 30/05/2023 Eleco 0.5 02/06/2023 Eleco 0.58 02/06/2023 Essentra 1 30/06/2023 Fintel 2.25 19/06/2023 FRP Advisory Group 0.85 16/06/2023 GSK 14 13/07/2023 H&T Group Ord 5p 10 23/05/2023 Henderson Opportunities trust Ord 25p 7.5 23/06/2023 Holders Technology Ord 10p 0.5 06/06/2023 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP UTS(COMP 1 ORD E 8.169 09/06/2023 Murray Income Trust Ord 25p 8.25 15/06/2023 Numis Corporation Ord 25p 6 23/06/2023 Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ord 20p 56 15/06/2023 PageGroup 10.76 19/06/2023 Science Group 5 16/06/2023 Seplat Energy 2.4 16/06/2023 Shell 23.18 26/06/2023 Spectris Group Ord 5p 51.3 30/06/2023 Ten Entertainment Group PLC 7 13/06/2023 Town Centre Securities Ord 25p 2.5 16/06/2023 Unilever Ord 3 1/9p 37.83 15/06/2023 Vector Capital 1.53 01/06/2023 Virgin Money UK 3.3 21/06/2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.