Can owning a share ever be a status symbol?

High share prices can limit liquidity

But do they attract a more ‘sophisticated’ investor?

The LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (FR:MC) share price is riding high, buoyed by a seemingly unstoppable wave of luxury demand. The group’s shares have risen from €140 (£124) 10 years ago to almost €900 (£795) today. A single share now costs almost as much as one of the group’s (cheaper) TAG Heuer watches and about the same as a monogrammed Louis Vuitton wallet. This means that if owning one of LVMH’s luxury products is a distant dream, holding their stock probably is too.

In April’s shareholder meeting LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault, vetoed the possibility of a stock split to make share ownership more accessible. His reasoning was intriguing: “I’m going to disappoint you, but desirability is proportional to value,” he said, before adding that “LVMH shares are also a luxury product”.