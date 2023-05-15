Companies roundup: Wood Group takeover and BAT's new CEO

There are only so many rejections a bidder will take – after services and engineering company Wood Group (WG.) finally agreed to engage with private equity giant Apollo Global Management last month, the two parties have now announced there will not be a buyout. Wood Group shares dropped a third on the news to 144p, taking it back to its level from before Apollo’s potential bid of 240p a share was announced.

“The board remains confident in Wood's strategic direction and long-term prospects and believes that… Wood is well placed to deliver substantial value for shareholders,” the company said. Those shareholders delivered a whack to the board last week, when the remuneration report received a 23 per cent vote against it. Wood Group’s board can bring Apollo back to the table under Takeover Panel rules, which otherwise block Apollo from launching a further bid now it has announced its “intention to not make an offer”. AH

British American Tobacco appoints finance director as new CEO

British American Tobacco (BATS) has suddenly announced that Jack Bowles, who has been at the helm of the tobacco giant since 2019, will be replaced as chief executive by current finance director Tadeu Marroco. Bowles, who spearheaded the company’s strategy to diversify into tobacco alternatives, stepped down from the board with effect from today.

Marroco said that “having been at the centre of the formulation of this strategy, I am convinced that this is the right strategic path” for the company.

A pre-close trading update is scheduled for 6 June. CA

Read more: BAT's North Korea dispute and British American Tobacco pauses share buybacks

Currys raises profit guidance Currys’ (CURY) shares jumped by over 6 per cent after the electronics retailer increased its profit guidance on the back of better-than-expected trading in the UK and Ireland. The company said it now expects to post an adjusted profit before tax of £110mn to £120mn for the year to 29 April, up from previous guidance of around £104mn. But challenging trading in the Nordics will mean “materially lower” cash profits in the company’s international division. Management added that year-end net debt came in at around £100mn, an improvement on its previous £100mn to £150mn guidance range. CA Read more: FTSE 350 Review: Pockets of resilience in retail

WANdisco wants more cash

The cloud services company WANdisco (WAND) has said despite most of its 2022 sales being faked, it still has a business, and now wants to raise $30mn (£24mn) to stay afloat beyond July. The company also said it would cut 30 per cent of its workforce. A new leadership team has come in and says it has cut annual costs from $41mn a year to $25mn, and wants to raise cash to “position [the company] for growth and success”.

The company also revealed audits for last year’s accounts will only be completed towards the end of June. A quick review of its books in March found $110mn in fake sales had been logged. Shareholders will need to vote through the equity raise, given its size. AH

Read more: WANdisco reveals the extent of sales fraud and WANdisco suspends trading after potential fraud