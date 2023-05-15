Soaring food prices start to bite supermarket margins

Discounters keep gaining share

Slowing inflation could support Tesco and Sainsbury's

Food price inflation will remain for months at least, continuing to hit both UK consumers and the listed supermarkets, which have lost market share to discounters such as Aldi and Lidl as shoppers hunt for deals.

Shore Capital's Clive Black said in a research note that high UK food inflation was likely to "persist through the spring and summer 2023 months before easing back, aided by lower commodity prices and energy costs". He added that inflation had stayed high for longer than expected, however, even with energy prices easing.