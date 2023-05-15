Today's markets: A good start to the week for shares

The main story this morning is Turkey as votes are counted in the presidential election. Turkish stocks fell sharply at the open and the lira was weaker at a 2-month low as Erdogan heads for a run-off – BIST 100 down more than 6 per cent before trimming losses.

The US dollar rallied to a 5-week high, extending gains from its biggest weekly rally since September as traders looked to trim short positioning that had become too crowded. This week's key test for USD is retail sales – are consumers still paying higher prices? Bonds are pretty steady with the 10yr Treasury yeild sitting a tad under 3.5 per cent and gold rising after three days of losses. Oil prices fell for a fourth day, having rallied for the previous four, leaving spot WTI sitting just under $70.

US stocks were mixed last week, with the Dow off more than 1 per cent, whilst the Nasdaq made a modest gain of 0.4 per cent. Still looking very range bound and the S&P 500 continues to crab around the 4,100-4,200 area. Futures point to a higher open.

Stocks in Europe, however, made broad gains in early trading on Monday, following a broadly positive Asian session that saw the Nikkei 225 hit its highest in 18 months. It rose 0.8 per cent to 29,626, its highest close since November 2021, whilst the Topix rallied to an almost 30-year high. The FTSE 100 added around a third of one percent in early trading to nudge the 7,800 area, whilst the DAX pushed up to test the 16,000 resistance level, just a whisker below its year-to-date high. Currys +7 per cent on better than expected results – strong margin gains…signs retailers are enjoying inflation now. UK & Ireland EBIT expected to rise 40 per cent this fiscal year and adjusted profit before tax guidance raised to £110-120m, from around £104m previously - consumer still robust and pricing. More profit-led inflation, which becomes more political the longer it goes on, especially with Labour, the government-in-waiting.

Eurozone inflation expectations have also jumped. Year ahead expectations rose from 4.6 per cent in February to 5.0 per cent. Expectations for inflation three years ahead rose from 2.4 per cent to 2.9 per cent. The ECB notes dryly that inflation expectations remained well below the perceived past inflation rate. They might also note that staff projections are similarly wide of the mark. And of course, we noted last week the Bank of England’s projections for inflation, which seem somewhat optimistic.

Markets continue to trade on the trade-off between inflation and tightening – at present the market thinks we are near the peak and cuts are coming...still too optimistic.