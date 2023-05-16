/
Are first-time buyers and landlords saving the housing market?

Mortgage approvals are steady even though deals cost double what they did 18 months ago
May 16, 2023
  • Despite rising interest rates, mortgage rates have fallen since the mini-Budget 
  • Can the housing market keep up the momentum?

It feels hard to believe, but just 18 months ago, the average interest rate on new mortgages was comfortably sub-2 per cent. It has now risen to 4.41 per cent, and (given that the BoE increased interest rates again last week) looks set to move higher still. 

As buyers are forced to commit a higher proportion of their income to monthly repayments, we would usually expect to see dampening mortgage demand. But the impact on mortgage approvals has not been straightforward. 

