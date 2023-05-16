Companies roundup: Greggs’ expansion and Boohoo’s recovery

Bakery chain Greggs’ (GRG) like-for-like sales were up 17.1 per cent in the 19 weeks to 13 May, against an Omicron-impacted comparative period, though growth fell back to 15.7 per cent over the past 10 weeks. The company, which opened a net 37 new shops in the period, said that sales of hot food and snacks including "chicken goujons and wedges" showed particularly strong growth. Greggs warned that it still expects to see “ongoing material cost inflation” moving forwards but said it had forward cover in place for key commodities. The shares fell by more than 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Bosses at Boohoo (BOO) have promised a return to profitability after the fast fashion group plunged to a £91mn pre-tax loss in the 12 months to the end of February. Sales also fell by 11 per cent over the year to £1.7bn. Management warned that revenue is likely to decline by a further 10-15 per cent in the first half of the current financial year as the firm invests as part of its “back to growth” strategy.

In the medium term, the online retailer is hoping to boost its adjusted Ebitda margin up to 6-8 per cent – from an estimated 4 per cent in FY 2024. Key components of its rebound plan include reducing the number of customer returns, controlling costs and expanding further into international markets. Markets appeared convinced by the firm’s commitment to margin recovery, with shares up 11 per cent by mid-morning. JJ

Imperial Brands' pricing power in evidence Imperial Brands (IMB) saw a continuation of volume declines at the half-year mark. This was partly the result of the tobacco group’s exit from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. But it’s really part of a secular trend in the industry, at least in terms of its traditional product range. Yet, despite a 12.7 per cent fall in tobacco volumes, operating profit - adjusted for amortisation of acquired intangibles and currency effects - edged up by 0.8 per cent. Imperial, somewhat predictably, was able to mitigate the marked decline in volumes through price increases, suggesting that demand for gaspers is price inelastic. The group is three years into a Soviet-era, five-year plan designed to ensure that its “next generation products” (NGPs) compensate for the gradual fall-away in demand for cigarettes. Part of the plan involves targeting the group’s five leading markets - USA, Germany, UK, Australia, and Spain - which account of 70 per cent of combustible operating profit. Imperial’s chief executive, Stefan Bomhard, noted that the group was able to increase its aggregate share “by 20 basis points while achieving strong pricing gains”.

Disposals help cut debt at Marston’s

Pub operator Marston’s (MARS) fell to a £38mn pre-tax loss in the half-year to 1 April, down from a £26mn profit last year, driven by a £35mn net loss on interest swap movements. Revenues rose by over 10 per cent to £407mn in the period, with the gap narrowing between food and drink sales. The underlying operating margin was flat, despite higher energy costs and net debt fell by £12mn on the back of over £24mn worth of strategic disposals. The shares fell by over 3 per cent in early trading. CA

LandSec bullish on ‘higher for longer’ rates As valuations have continued to tumble for Land Securities (LAND), the developer and significant holder of UK commercial property said it would come out of this high interest rate environment as a winner. It took another significant valuation hit in its results for the 12 months to 31 March, taking its loss before tax to £622mn. The £848mn drop from the year before represented an 8 per cent fall. City office values dropped 15 per cent, while West End offices fell 8 per cent. Retail in the West End remained positive, however, and its shares climbed 2.4 per cent on Tuesday morning. AH

Tango the standout at Britvic

Soft drinks producer Britvic (BVIC) delivered a resilient set of interim results for the 6 months to 31 March. Revenues rose by 10.4 per cent to £794mn, with volumes falling by under 1 per cent in the company’s key UK market. There was a standout performance from the Tango brand, which enjoyed year-on-year sales growth of 39.7 per cent. Pre-tax profits were up by 17 per cent to £69.3mn, as the company exercised strong cost control. CA

On the Beach relies on late-year booking boom Online travel agent On the Beach (OTB) disappointed investors with its interim results, which showed a loss of £6mn before tax. Though this was an improvement on the £7mn loss incurred in the first half of FY 22, shares were nonetheless down 14 per cent by mid-morning. Meanwhile, the company reported that revenue was up 38 per cent year-on-year. Management noted that the group typically generates a greater profit in the second half of the year. “We are confident that the upfront investment into the brand and proposition will ensure both top and bottom line growth,” they said of prospects in H2. JJ Read our latest update: A travel operator with a very sunny outlook

Reduced demand hits brick maker’s profits

Brick maker Forterra (FORT) said profit in the first four months of the year fell by nearly a quarter to £109mn during what new chief executive Neil Ash described as a “challenging” period, but it kept full-year guidance unchanged.

Brickmakers have been hit by declining demand in both the home improvement and the new build market. Brick despatches were 32 per cent lower in the first quarter than in the prior year. Imports have been hit hardest, though, falling by 45 per cent over the same period.

Forterra is due to open its expanded brickworks at Desford in Leicestershire tomorrow, where it has spent £95mn in doubling capacity. Given this is opening at a time of depressed demand, however, it has been making cuts elsewhere – it is currently consulting on plans to mothball its Howley Park brickworks in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, which could save it £10mn.

Forterra’s new chief executive Neil Ash said he expects demand to improve as the year progresses. The company’s shares slipped by 2 per cent in early trading. MF

Energy prices fuel DCC Higher fuel prices helped to push distributor DCC's (DCC) revenue up by a quarter in the year to March, to £22.2bn. Adjusted operating profit also grew by 11 per cent to £656mn, driven mainly by acquisitions including the prior-year purchase of US-based white goods distributor Almo, as well as the buyouts of diagnostics device company Medi-Globe and solar panels company PVO. These provided around 7.6 per cent of the profit uplift, DCC said. The company expects to achieve "another year of operating profit growth" for its current financial year. DCC's shares gained 1 per cent in early trading. MF

Renew upbeat on outlook

Pre-tax profit at Renew Holdings (RNWH) rose by a fifth in the six months to March on the back of a 14 per cent growth in revenue.

The company, which focuses on long-term maintenance work in regulated markets such as rail, water, nuclear and transport, also finished the year with a stronger order book – up 15 per cent to £890mn – and said current year trading had started well, despite inflationary headwinds.

House broker Peel Hunt said the company’s shares “offer compelling value” at their current price of 12-times forecast earnings, given the company’s ability to compound cash flows. MF