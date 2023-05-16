Greggs expands despite the consumer squeeze

Double-digit sales increase

Forward cover on key commodities

Prior to the pandemic, Greggs (GRG) was one of the darlings of the stock exchange. And justifiably so given its steadily rising revenues and distributions. Then the pandemic took hold and the baker’s market valuation halved in a little over six months. Yet even as Greggs exited lockdown, it was clear that management had taken steps to optimise sales during a restrictive trading environment.

The restrictions have been lifted for the most part, although city centre footfall has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, at least during the working week. Regardless of the lingering effects of Covid-19, management’s proactivity was duly rewarded by the market and the shares have recovered their former lustre.