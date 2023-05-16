Smaller UK banks could thrive as rates peak

The first quarter for the UK’s banking sector played out almost exactly as many had expected, with rising interest rates rapidly adding margin and generating a total statutory profit for the top retail banks of £14bn. In fact, according to Numis research, the sector’s annualised cash flow yield is now above 21 per cent.

Pleasingly for both investors and banking customers, there was little sign during the quarter that US-inspired contagion in the secondary banking market posed any threat to the major high-street banks. Indeed, with a housing market that seems to be static in both price and activity, rather than in freefall, the capital that banks have set aside to cover potential bad loans could even start to flow back onto the income statement by the time we come to the interim results stage.

The biggest fear currently is whether competition for deposits will start to chop away at banks’ net interest margins. This might come along just as the growth in interest rates starts to stall as central banks ease back on tightening.