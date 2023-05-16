Today’s markets: Weak data holds back shares

Flat start to trade in Europe on Tuesday after another so-so session on Monday. Stocks garnered a bit more attention as the morning progressed but no major moves. The FTSE 100 is steady on a busy day for updates after it closed yesterday up 0.3 per cent at 7,777.70, while the DAX is flat. US futures are a bit light after a positive session on Wall Street on Monday. US 10-year rates steady just below 3.5 per cent, the dollar is a bit lower, extending yesterday’s slip, oil flat after gaining yesterday with spot WTI to $71.50 and gold a little above $2,000.

Debt ceiling negotiations resume today – hopes of a resolution before the month is out is apparently lifting Wall Street. But we’re trading on fumes here within this dreadfully narrow range. Tech is showing a bit more momentum, Nasdaq is up two-thirds of a per cent.

Data underwhelmed overnight: China industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales all came in below forecast, pointing to the post-lockdown recovery losing momentum in April. A big test for sentiment today are the US retail sales figures. Estimates indicate a 0.7 per cent increase in overall retail sales from the previous month, following two months of declines. But Bank of America's "Consumer Checkpoint" data suggests slacker consumer spending, with total card spending per household declining 1.2 per cent year-over-year. Excluding autos, core retail sales are seen 0.4 per cent higher in April as against a 0.4 per cent decline in March. Control Group for April seen at 0 per cent, compared with March’s 0.3 per cent decrease.

This is a key gut check for the US consumer – important for what the Fed thinks it can get away with. NY Fed data suggests American consumers are undeterred, with yesterday’s quarterly survey showing total household debt rose by 0.9 per cent to a record $17.05 trillion, some $2.9 trillion higher than at the end of 2019.

Elsewhere, hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones thinks the Fed is done with hiking rates. We’re now at a level that has historically slowed the economy and kicked off a recession, so he believes it could declare victory. He thinks equity prices will go up this year even as the real economy could end up in recession...but also agrees with predictions that the S&P 500 is in a multi-year trading range with no gains for ten years. Both can be right.

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said the May hike was a close call and the effect of hikes is still in the mail. Atlanta Fed president, Raphael Bostic (non-voter), added a bit more hawkishness to the discussion, noting that if there is a bias to action, it would be to increase rates rather than cut. Key question now is whether inflation stays down – no one thinks 2 per cent is doable soon but if you can keep it at 3-4 per cent you can stop. FactSet says a lot fewer companies are mentioning inflation on earnings calls...yes to less input inflation, but what about finished goods inflation and services? It’s the whole ‘greedflation’ story. Price might be a better word to look at.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto