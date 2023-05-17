/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Ninety One faces structural challenges

A tough year reveals a nice line in understatement from the South African asset manager
Ninety One faces structural challenges
May 17, 2023
  • Alpha proved unpopular for investors 
  • Management action to cut costs 

A difficult set of results had long been telegraphed by Ninety One (N91), the Johannesburg-based asset manager. A combination of falling asset prices and low investor confidence took its toll on assets under management, which were 10 per cent lower in these results at £129bn due to net outflows of £10.5bn – worse than most analysts had pencilled in. When combined with a lowered dividend payout, it is no surprise that the share price has gone sideways, with no concrete signs that the situation will change imminently.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data