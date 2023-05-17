Ninety One faces structural challenges

Alpha proved unpopular for investors

Management action to cut costs

A difficult set of results had long been telegraphed by Ninety One (N91), the Johannesburg-based asset manager. A combination of falling asset prices and low investor confidence took its toll on assets under management, which were 10 per cent lower in these results at £129bn due to net outflows of £10.5bn – worse than most analysts had pencilled in. When combined with a lowered dividend payout, it is no surprise that the share price has gone sideways, with no concrete signs that the situation will change imminently.