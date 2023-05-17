Today's markets: Lacklustre FTSE overshadowed by Japan

Share prices are a bit weaker in early trade in Europe on Wednesday, after a lacklustre session on Wall Street meant the S&P 500 was down two-thirds of a percent and the Dow off by more than 1 per cent. The FTSE 100 is down less than 0.1 per cent this morning, continuing a trend for the week, a little surprising given the company updates on offer.

Across the Channel, the DAX is a little stronger and up 0.3 per cent while the CAC 40 is down 0.1 per cent. The big news is from Japan, where the Topix index hit its highest level in 33 years, amid a ramping up of the shareholder reforms we’ve heard so much about since the late Shinzo Abe came to power in 2012. The index is up 14 per cent this year and has finally surpassed the 1989 level before its huge stock market crash. That’s one slow recovery. It came after Japan’s Q1 GDP was 1.6 per cent on an annualised basis against expected 0.7 per cent, offering some optimism about the pace of recovery.

Elsewhere, Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey used a speech at the British Chambers of Commerce conference this morning to “push back strongly” against criticisms that inflation is high because monetary policy was too loose in the past. Bailey told delegates that the monetary policy committee would “adjust [the] bank rate as necessary to return inflation to target”, adding that “if there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures than further tightening in monetary policy would be required”. According to Bank forecasts, the economic situation is looking brighter than it did a couple of months ago. Bailey said that there are “good reasons to expect inflation to fall sharply over the coming months” and expects modest positive growth and a smaller increase in unemployment over the year ahead.

Debt ceiling talks continue – progress made in the charade, a deal will be done. Joe Biden is cutting short his Asian tour to focus on talks. I don’t think they will shut down. Bank of America says: “Should any X-date [the date effectively when money runs out] and subsequent shutdown last a month or more and involve a prioritisation of debt payments and mean immediately cutting spending by about 5 per cent of GDP. This would turn an otherwise mild recession into a severe recession. Rate cuts could come as quickly as Q3.”

US retail sales were good but it’s a mixed picture. Headline sales rose 0.4 per cent, which was less than expected, but this chiefly reflected declines at petrol stations as fuel costs fell. Core retail sales increased 0.7 per cent, ahead of expectations, reflecting higher ecommerce sales. So some good news for the economy, bad news if you’re the Federal Reserve.

Fed’s Barkin said he’s willing to raise rates again if necessary and that the lesson from the 1970s was not to quit too soon. BofA survey shows investors are bearish. They think the Fed is done, with 61 per cent saying that the first rate cut will come in January. Optimistic, I think. They also think risk assets will be resilient so long as the landing is soft.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto