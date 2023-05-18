Stubborn inflation will come with a political cost

We’re now getting a clearer picture of the macroeconomic outlook and the Bank of England’s (BoE) expected paths for inflation and bank rate. The main elements of this are that we should avoid a recession, unemployment will rise, gently, over the next 18 months or so to around 4.5 per cent, growth will be weak until 2026, and inflation will take much longer to suppress than previously estimated.

The central bank may feel encouraged having watched the risk of recession recede despite rate hikes, allowing it to rip up its previous gloomy forecast of eight quarters of economic decline. And it knows that many households remain insensitive to more costly borrowing. But it would be foolish to think that slow transmission means it can continue to press down on the brake of interest rates with nothing to lose.

Public anger is growing over the length of the crisis, reflected in the hostile reaction to the recent admonition from the BoE’s chief economist that we all have to accept we are worse off, and in the frequent and widespread resentful comments from all corners of the media over the continuing cost of living squeeze. Claims include that the BoE’s interest rate policy has ‘failed’, that soaring prices are contributing to a catastrophic mental health crisis and driving people to steal and opt out of their pension plans. It is also reflected in the ongoing public sector strikes with millions of working days lost to strike action since the start of 2022.

This rage could prove as difficult to suppress as the inflation that is causing it, although the debate isn’t completely one-sided. In relation to public sector pay demands, some commentators are highlighting the generosity of public sector defined-benefit (DB) schemes, with one proposed solution being to offer scheme members a choice between a bigger pay rise now and a less generously funded pension later.

The difficulty is that there is no clearly marked end in sight. The BoE reminded us again that second-round inflation effects of the original external cost could take longer than envisaged to unwind. Supporting that, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed this week that average private sector earnings were 7 per cent higher than a year ago. Still, unemployment has risen slightly and the number of vacancies has fallen.

Nonetheless, the monetary policy committee (MPC) continues to judge that the risks to inflation are skewed to the upside, BoE governor Andrew Bailey told businesses this week, having earlier reiterated that there is considerable uncertainty around “the pace at which CPI will return sustainably to the 2 per cent target”. What this means is that a crisis that is now getting on for two years old could last for four or even five years in total. The expectation is that the annual inflation rate will fall to 8.4 per cent for the year to April, to 7.9 per cent by June and to a little over 5 per cent by the turn of the year. Even in the best-case scenario, inflation is not expected to fall back to 2 per cent until some time next year. And if all of this transpires, it doesn’t mean prices will fall, simply that they will be rising at a lower rate than now.

Bailey has confirmed the BoE will tighten “as necessary” to hit the target rate for inflation, and the complexity of the current battle could make the committee more wary, not less. Still rate cuts cannot be ruled out – Pantheon Macroeconomics’s view is that the MPC will keep bank rate at 4.5 per cent for the remainder of 2023 before cutting it by 25 basis points per quarter over the course of next year.

Two things are certain. First, after 18 months of cost of living pain, tax rises are not helping: Blick Rothenberg chief executive Nimesh Shah points out that the effect of frozen tax allowances is the equivalent of increasing the base rate of income tax to 23.5 per cent, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies reports that one in five taxpayers has now been dragged into the 40 per cent tax band.

Second, this may be a nightmare scenario for the incumbent government, but it’s a dream one for the opposition.