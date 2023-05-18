Today's markets: Shares up across the board

There’s an appetite for risk across Europe this morning and traders took their cue from a solid session on Wall Street. Green galore on market screens, the first time this has happened in a long time. The FTSE 100 is up 0.5 per cent to rally above 7,760, while the DAX added more than 1.3 per cent to 16,160, its highest since January last year. Interestingly, and something that hasn’t really happened for months, it was small caps that led the gains in the US with the Russell 2000 up more than 2 per cent to close above its 50-day SMA for the first time since 8 March. The other three major indices up more than 1 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 hit a fresh high and the S&P 500 broke above 4,150 just. Yields are firmer with the 10-year Treasury touching 3.58 per cent and the dollar is also up trying to recapture the 6-week high struck yesterday. Oil holds gains after yesterday’s rally, copper a touch lower following a big up day yesterday.

It’s potentially down to debt ceiling talks making good progress. Republican congressional leader McCarthy said: "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week. It's not that difficult to get to an agreement." Undoubtedly a deal would be good, but what about the amount of issuance that would lead to, and is that de facto tightening?

Elsewhere, it’s not looking great for telcos. Vodafone said it would cut 11,000 jobs – more than a tenth of its workforce. Now BT said it will cut 40 per cent of its workforce by 2030. Maybe it’s artificial intelligence, maybe it’s just plain necessary. Either way, being a distributor of data is not working out. Legacy infrastructure owners have it bad – they never moved quickly enough when mobile data went big. BT shares fell more 8 per cent as final results showed revenues down 1 per cent and reported profit before tax down 12 per cent.

Aston Martin – up 20 per cent on the news of an extended partnership with Geely which is doubling its shareholding to 17 per cent. EasyJet – narrows losses with good summer bookings.

We touched on the speech from Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, yesterday, but I thought it was also interesting that he finally admitted the UK is suffering from a wage price spiral. As I have said consistently, the same people who told you inflation would be transitory were telling you there was no danger of wage price spirals. Bailey speaks in front of the Treasury select committee later.

Eurozone inflation accelerated last month, hitting 7 per cent in April from 6.9 per cent a month earlier. Core slowed a touch to 7.3 per cent from 7.5 per cent. US unemployment claims today: forecast is a 253,000 increase. There are also a slew of Federal Reserve speakers plus US existing homes data.

JPMorgan Asset Management says markets are right to price in rate cuts and it thinks recession is coming. The question here is the type: a recession-lite with weak nominal GDP while the labour market remains buoyant is not the same as a full-blown recession. I don’t see how the Fed cuts this year, as long as people have jobs they will spend.