Companies roundup: Knights shares rise but there’s trouble at C&C

Shares in Knights (KGH) rose by 8 per cent this morning after it reported strong revenue and profit growth. In a trading update, the legal services group said revenue for the year ended April 2023 was expected to have risen by 13 per cent year-on-year to £142mn, while underlying profit before tax was due to be 19 per cent higher at £21.5mn.

It is worth noting that Knights’ underlying figures tend to be heavily adjusted, given its acquisitive growth strategy. JS

C&C boss departs

Shares in premium drinks company C&C Group (CCR) plunged on Friday after it reported “significant challenges” in the upgrade of an IT system.

The enterprise resource planning system upgrade for the Matthew Clark and Bibendum drinks distribution businesses picked up following the collapse of Conviviality five years ago “has taken longer and been significantly more challenging and disruptive than originally envisaged”, C&C Group said. It will incur a one-off, €25mn (£21.7mn) charge in its 2024 financial year as a result.

The maker of the Magners and Bulmers cider brands also said chief executive David Forde has decided to step down, and that chief financial officer Patrick McMahon will step into his role. Chair Ralph Findlay will also move into an executive position until a new CFO is found. Broker Shore Capital removed its buy rating on C&C’s shares, which fell by 15 per cent in early trading, awaiting further information when the company reports numbers for the year to March next Wednesday. MF