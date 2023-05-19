The economic week ahead: 22-26 May

April's inflation release marked the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth in the UK. With consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 10.1 per cent, we currently have the highest inflation rate in the G7, too.

Next Wednesday’s figures should bring some relief, thanks in part to base effects. Analysts at Capital Economics are among those “confident that CPI inflation will fall significantly over the coming months as last year’s energy price leap drops out of the annual comparison”, albeit they see core inflation rates lingering above 2 per cent until 2025.

Even if UK inflation turns the corner, its path down towards target won’t be smooth. Deutsche Bank analyst Sanjay Raja warned last month that “the fall in inflation will be bumpy. More surprises (on both sides) are very likely going forward”.

Monday 22 May

China: 1-year loan prime rate

Euro area: Consumer confidence

UK: Rightmove HPI

Tuesday 23 May

Euro area: Current account, manufacturing, services and composite PMIs

UK: Public finances, CIPS manufacturing, services and composite PMIs

US: Manufacturing, services and composite PMIs, new home sales, Richmond Fed Index

Wednesday 24 May

UK: Inflation, PPI inflation, RPI inflation, ONS HPI

US: FOMC meeting minutes

Thursday 25 May

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, GDP second estimate, pending home sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index

Friday 26 May

Japan: Leading Index

UK: Retail sales

US: Auto sales, durable goods orders, PCE inflation, personal consumption, personal income, wholesale inventories, Michigan Sentiment