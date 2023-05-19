The economic week ahead: 22-26 May

April's inflation release marked the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth in the UK. With consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 10.1 per cent, we currently have the highest inflation rate in the G7, too.
Next Wednesday’s figures should bring some relief, thanks in part to base effects. Analysts at Capital Economics are among those “confident that CPI inflation will fall significantly over the coming months as last year’s energy price leap drops out of the annual comparison”, albeit they see core inflation rates lingering above 2 per cent until 2025.
Even if UK inflation turns the corner, its path down towards target won’t be smooth. Deutsche Bank analyst Sanjay Raja warned last month that “the fall in inflation will be bumpy. More surprises (on both sides) are very likely going forward”.
Monday 22 May
China: 1-year loan prime rate
Euro area: Consumer confidence
UK: Rightmove HPI
Tuesday 23 May
Euro area: Current account, manufacturing, services and composite PMIs
UK: Public finances, CIPS manufacturing, services and composite PMIs
US: Manufacturing, services and composite PMIs, new home sales, Richmond Fed Index
Wednesday 24 May
UK: Inflation, PPI inflation, RPI inflation, ONS HPI
US: FOMC meeting minutes
Thursday 25 May
US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, GDP second estimate, pending home sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index
Friday 26 May
Japan: Leading Index
UK: Retail sales
US: Auto sales, durable goods orders, PCE inflation, personal consumption, personal income, wholesale inventories, Michigan Sentiment