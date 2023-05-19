Today's markets: Shares rise on US optimism

European stocks rallied Friday, picking up the head of steam from Wall Street after a solid day in the US. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at their best since August 2022, with tech leading the charge – Nvidia just won’t stop (it’s the latest artificial intelligence play and is up 116 per cent year-to-date). Meanwhile this morning the FTSE 100 added about a third of a percent to 7,770 and the DAX pushed up towards a record high – 16,290.19 is the magic number. Asian markets were more mixed as soft results from Alibaba weighed a bit on sentiment but the Nikkei closed at its best since 1990. Overnight, the S&P 500 finally broke out to 4,200 while the Dow Jones is testing the top of the megaphone, and the Nasdaq 100 is up by a fifth this year now.

Is it over? I don’t think so. Remember Bear Stearns blew up the same weekend as Silicon Valley Bank did this year – the rally lasted a couple of months before it all fell apart. The question is whether megacap tech stocks can keep the ship steady, or can momentum get a kick on from the laggards? These breakouts look fake and the Federal Reserve can only hike in this kind of environment.

US debt ceiling talks are going somewhere and this has helped lift the mood for sure. But I would question whether it can last if a deal leads to a tonne of issuance that pushes up yields and leads to tightening. Treasury yields rose and the 10-year is now at 3.65 per cent, coming off a touch at the moment but still firmer on the whole. That added to pressure on gold, which extended its losses for May yesterday, with pressure also coming from the stronger dollar. Prices firmed up a touch this morning to $1,966.

Markets are increasingly leaning towards a June hike from the Fed – as I said at the start of the month after its May meeting, the job chairman Jay Powell had was not to signal a pause in June but to leave the door open to hiking again. Why hike? The jobs market won’t stop – continuing claims down below 1.8m yesterday and initial claims down as well; GDP trackers pointing to acceleration; and inflation still sticky. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said the economic data doesn’t call for a pause in June. I just don’t see how the Fed pauses in June at this rate.

Japanese inflation is at its highest since 1981. Core consumer inflation stayed well above the central bank’s 2 per cent target in April, hitting 3.4 per cent year-on-year as forecast. The Bank of Japan is now under pressure but sticking to its view that inflation will come down. USDJPY dipped sharply after hitting its highest since November yesterday as traders saw the inflation data as nudging the BoJ towards doing something akin to normalisation. Elsewhere the dollar is still on a roll as markets get behind more Fed hikes.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto