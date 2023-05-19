UK announces long-awaited semiconductor strategy

The UK government’s long-awaited semiconductor strategy will focus on traditional areas of strength such as research and chip design rather than attempting to compete with the huge subsidies being offered elsewhere to lure manufacturers.

The government will invest up to £1bn over the next decade, with up to £200mn of this being spent over the next three years. The plan focuses on “particular areas of strategic advantages” – including semiconductor design, cutting-edge compound semiconductors, and the R&D ecosystem.

The scale of ambition is much smaller than the US and EU, who have pledged investments of $52bn (£42bn) and $47bn, respectively. However, they plan to subsidise the hugely expensive silicon semiconductor manufacturing process. The UK will instead focus on technology, and signed an agreement this week with the Japanese government to collaborate on early-stage semiconductor research.