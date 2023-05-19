/
Walmart boosted by under-pressure US consumers

The affordable retailer is seeing more middle-class shoppers come to its stores
May 19, 2023

US retailer Walmart (US:WMT) is seeing demand shift from merchandise towards food and consumable items. Rising inflation is forcing customers to spend more on essential items, but this is limiting their ability to spend elsewhere.

In the US, Walmart’s general merchandise sales experienced a "mid-single digit" decline, while food and consumables increased by low double digits. “Inflation in dry grocery and consumables is one of the key factors creating uncertainty for us in the back half of the year because of the cumulative impact on discretionary spending in other categories,” chief executive Douglas McMillon said on an earnings call.  

Chief financial officer John Rainey said that, although food and consumable prices had come down 400 basis points last year, on a two-year basis food inflation was still over 20 per cent. “Share gains in grocery continued, including from higher-income households, as our strong price gaps resonate with customers who are increasingly prioritising value and convenience,” he said.

