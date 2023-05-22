Companies roundup: Dechra profit warning and NatWest shares

Animal health group Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCH) has issued a profit warning amid ongoing buyout talks with private equity firm EQT. Management confirmed this morning that the company’s underlying operating profit for the year ending 30 June will be below £186mn – the guidance given in its interim results.

In a statement, the company blamed a recent pattern of destocking by UK and US wholesalers for its falling earnings. “In the rest of Europe, the market appears to be slowing in response to the changing macro-economic environment and country-specific dynamics,” it added. Shares fell by more than 7 per cent in the first hours of trading this morning.

EQT has until 5pm on 2 June to decide whether it wants to make a firm offer for Dechra. JJ

Read more: Doubts surface over 'opportunistic' £4.6bn Dechra bid

Government sells 5 per cent slug of NatWest

The government’s long unwinding of its stake in NatWest (NWG) took another step forward after it sold a further 5 per cent stake in the bank, in the sixth such block sale of shares since the bank was bailed out with £45bn government support in 2008.

The sale brings the nationalised stake down to roughly 38 per cent of the High Street lender’s total share capital and approximately just under half of the shareholding the government held in 2008. NatWest will cancel most of the shares and keep the remainder in the Treasury.

Each share sale, which on average has achieved a strike price less than half of what the government paid for its stake, reignites the debate over how the government should handle its shareholding in a way that represents value for money. The bank’s shares have regained some ground over the past 12 months with the shares up an average of 28 per cent on the back of rising interest rates and signs that profitability is starting to return to the market.

How the government disposes of its remaining stake is a matter of debate. Some have argued that a national giveaway of the remaining shares, with a profit share once the share price recovers, could be the most effective way forward. If sales were to continue at current prices, the overall loss to the taxpayer would be 50 per cent. JH

Wincanton bouncing back from contract loss Logistics firm Wincanton (WIN) reported revenue growth of almost 3 per cent for the year to 31 March, even as falling consumer spending impacted volumes in three of its four divisions. Management said performance was “exceptional” in the non-transport arm of its public sector and industrial division – citing expanding contract wins with the Department for Health and Social Care and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, as well as new work with BAE Systems (BA.). Just two months ago, Wincanton issued a profit warning after it lost an important contract with HM Revenue & Customs. Wincanton’s shares were up 4 per cent this morning, though they’re still down 33 per cent in the year to date. JJ

Brighter outlook for Begbies

Begbies Traynor (BEG) has upgraded its full-year forecasts following a “significant increase” in higher value insolvency cases.

The Aim-traded professional services firm now expects revenue to increase by 11 per cent to £122mn, compared with a consensus estimate of £120.6mn. Meanwhile, adjusted profit before tax is due to rise by 16 per cent to £20.7mn, compared with a consensus figure of £20.3mn.

According to management. Begbies benefited from its “increased scale and enhanced reputation in mid-market insolvency”. The group will report its results for the year ended 30 April 2023 on 11 July. JS

Read more about Begbies’ investment case

EPIC continues merger push as valuation suffers Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC) is continuing to pursue a merger with another real estate investment trust (Reit) after it posted a valuation hit in its results for the six months to 30 March. The Reit’s net asset value (NAV) has dropped more than 15 per cent since 30 September last year thanks to the sudden rise in interest rates, but its shares trade at a 23 per cent discount to NAV. The company said it has a “preference for structuring a merger with one or more Reits, but it will consider all options available to the company that offer maximum value for shareholders”. ML Read more: Blackstone-Industrials Reit deal proves there's value in warehouses

Kainos celebrates double-digit growth

Kainos (KNOS) said its customers are “urgently” trying to transform their digital operations amid “ongoing economic volatility”. This has translated into excellent growth at the IT services group. Revenue increased by 24 per cent year-on-year to £375mn, and the lion’s share of this was achieved organically. Meanwhile, profit before tax rose by 18 per cent to £54.3mn. JS