Today's markets: Slow start after a bumper week

Share prices have seen a little bounce in early trading after last week’s positivity saw the DAX hit a record high and the Nikkei rise to its highest level in more than 30 years, whilst US indices staged a breakout from the recent trading ranges. London drifts with the FTSE 100 around 7,770, up 0.25 per cent this morning, and the Nikkei added another 0.9 per cent to 31,086, the DAX pared gains to 16,236. US futures look a little weaker with the S&P 500 at 4,186 having closed Friday at 4,192. Gold holds steady at $1,975 with US 10-year yields at 3.65 per cent, while spot West Texas Intermediate trades weaker at $71.40.

June hike bets drifted lower after Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell pushed back against an increase in expectations from the market that rates would go higher. The recent banking crisis and credit tightening means rates might not need to rise as much as they would otherwise, he said, adding: “We face uncertainty about the lagged effects of our tightening so far and about the extent of credit tightening from these banking stresses.” Today we have a slew of Fed speakers including Bullard, Barkin, Bostic and Daly, which might produce a more hawkish tone.

Debt ceiling talks continue with President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy meeting at the White House today. The charade continues, default risks may be ‘higher’ but this is a) always going to be resolved and b) always going to the wire before it is.

Later this week is big for inflation data. First the Tokyo core CPI, which ticked up to 3.5 per cent at the last count, will be closely watched after last week’s national core-core reading came in at a 40-year high.

Then it’s on to the US PCE inflation report. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, the ‘core’ index that is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.3 per cent in March from the prior month and 4.6 per cent from a year earlier.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto