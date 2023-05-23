Spotify holds the secret to your investment success

Research suggests that market performance is driven by emotion

Can a country’s top songs act as a sentiment indicator?

Earlier this month, an unlikely piece of music entered the UK Top 40. At number 32, Handel’s Zadok the Priest jostled for position against the UK’s Eurovision entry and a new song from 2000s throwbacks Busted. The charts certainly reflected the country’s coronation mania, but they might be able to tell us something even more profound: new research published in the Journal of Financial Economics suggests that the mood of a country’s top songs can indicate where stock prices will go next.

For believers in economic rationality and the efficient market hypothesis (EMH), this sounds far-fetched. According to the EMH, individuals make rational investment decisions and stocks trade at their fair value on exchanges. It should be impossible to purchase undervalued stocks or outperform the overall market through market timing or stock selection. Crucially, there is no place for emotion in market performance.