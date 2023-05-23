Today's markets: Shares knocked by cautious traders

There is a cautious tone to trade today with debt ceiling talks continuing and the market in a bit of a chop mode. The Nikkei finally cooled off, the DAX retreated a bit more from its record high and the FTSE 100 continued to linger around the 7,770 area. BT isn’t popular this morning despite Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi raising his take to almost a quarter. Will a full bid come? I can’t imagine the government would allow BT to be taken over whatever happens – if it can’t let Microsoft takeover Activision, then BT is a no-go zone.

US markets were mixed with the Nasdaq up half a per cent and Dow sliding a similar margin despite Treasury yields firming up once more with the US 10-year above 3.72 per cent and the 2-year tops 4.38 per cent. Debt ceiling update – Senior Republican Kevin McCarthy said talks with Joe Biden on Monday were “productive” but still no deal.

Elsewhere, the dollar remains on the front foot with rising Treasury yields acting as a tailwind – dollar-yen rose to a six-month high, while euro-dollar is sliding again after the bounce off last week’s two-month low stalled.

PMI day – German manufacturing down to 42.9 from 44.5, services stronger though to leave the composite a bit firmer at 54.3. France composite at 51.4 from 52 expected – a tad softer. Japan’s private economic activity is surging – the latest Jibun Bank Japan flash composite PMI jumping to 54.9, its highest since Oct 2013. What does the BoJ do about this? It will, at some point, have to recognise that inflation is not just being imported but is entering a self-sustaining dynamic that will be fuelled by continued ultra-loose monetary policy.

Which leads us neatly to the first of some important inflation releases; with the Bank of Japan core CPI rising by more than expected at 3 per cent. UK inflation is tomorrow and is forecast to drop sharply, coming down to as little as 8.2 per cent from 10.1 per cent. But are Brits suffering Realitätsfremd, that is, out of touch with reality? It seems they are the most pragmatic. An Ipsos Mori survey showed we are among the most pessimistic about inflation coming down. Out of 29 countries, the UK has the second highest proportion of people who don’t think inflation will return to normal within a year. Another way to look at this is to say we are the second-most financially literate and logical. Only the sensible Swedes are more pessimistic.

We can blame the Bank of England. It never grasped the nettle and said ‘we’ll do whatever it takes’, unlike the Fed’s much more assertive rhetoric. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and co have spent their time bemoaning workers asking for more pay instead of wielding their blunt tool more vigorously. We hear from them today – Bailey will appear before Parliament alongside chief economist Huw Pill and fellow MPC members Catherine Mann and Silvana Tenreyro.

Also, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its predictions on the UK economy. It previously said it would shrink by 0.5 per cent in the 12 months between October 2022 and 2023. But, in a significant upgrade, it predicts the economy will expand 0.4 per cent in 2023, based on stronger wage growth, better fiscal policy and a falling inflation due to lower energy prices and supply chain blockages easing up. It expects gross domestic product to grow 1 per cent in 2024 and to average 2 per cent in 2025 and 2026.

