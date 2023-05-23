When to stick with a struggling fund

There are sometimes reasons to stick with a fund that is performing badly

A key question is whether a fund’s struggles are due to former managers or problems beyond any manager’s control

Does a new investment approach suit your own investment objectives and portfolio's asset allocation?

Corporate turnaround stories are rightly divisive, given how extreme the outcomes can be. One turnaround investment can involve a company’s shares recovering exponentially from previous lows, while another stock can go sideways or fail completely – despite promises of improvement. This is why you might want to approach turnaround stories with caution.

And such situations are not limited to companies’ listed shares. Funds can and do go through protracted bouts of underperformance, and attempts to change tack or bring in new managers don’t always fix the problem.