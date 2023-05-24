Higher CEO pay won't fix London's problems

If companies paid their chief executives more, could they produce better results? That sort of question was implied recently by Julia Hoggett, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, in a recent speech when she said: “We should be encouraging and supporting UK companies to compete for talent on a global basis, so we remain an attractive place for companies to base themselves, stay and grow.”

Her comments followed recent proposals by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for less stringent regulations to encourage fewer companies to delist from London, and for more companies to list – between 2015 and 2020, the UK accounted for only 5 per cent of the initial public offerings globally. Its ideas about allowing founders to keep control through having US-style ‘golden shares’, and easing the requirement for shareholder votes on major acquisitions have been welcomed by some, particularly in the tech and life sciences sectors, but Hoggett believes that the FCA has overlooked executive pay.

Her view is that when executives relocate from the UK to the US – as former UK chief executives such as Gavin Patterson from BT (BT.), Laxman Narasimhan from Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) and Namal Nawana from Smith & Nephew (SN.) have done in recent years – companies come under increased pressure to list in New York in preference to London. She says that the risk is that “our biggest exports become skills, talent, tax revenue and the companies that generate it”. Lower levels of UK pay also hamper the recruitment of top executives from abroad, yet ironically, proxy agencies and asset managers who “oppose compensation levels in the UK often support much higher compensation packages in different locations, notably in the US”.