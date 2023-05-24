Today's markets: Shares plunge over debt ceiling woes

It’s a risk-off kind of day. Stocks lower, yields holding near highs, dollar near its two-month high, copper down very hard to a fresh 6-month low. Debt ceiling wrangling is negative for risk assets, whichever way you cut it. The fact is the market has been buoyed by the pause in quantitative tightening this year and we are about to hit play again. Taking out liquidity has to be negative.

The FTSE 100 is leading the way down and has fallen 1.5 per cent, the biggest daily drop for some time and it's at the lowest level since April. The DAX and CAC 40 have carried on a poor session on Wall Street and are down 1.2 and 1.4 per cent respectively. The S&P 500’s 1.12 per cent decline yesterday was led by the tech stocks while the Nasdaq fell 1.26 per cent – taking it squarely back into its 4,100-4,150 range. Failure to smash 4,200 shows debt ceiling angst but also a lack of breadth – big tech is exhausted, the laggards are not appealing and only a third of stocks have beaten the index this year. Not much momentum. US futures are lower this morning with risk firmly offered.

Debt ceiling – US House majority leader Steve Scalise questioned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's June 1st debt ceiling deadline, signalling willingness to take it up to and maybe beyond the wire: "We’d like to see more transparency on how they come to that date,” he said.

UK headline inflation fell below 10 per cent for the first time since August, dropping to 8.7 per cent against 8.2 per cent expected and down from 10.1 per cent in March, all because of energy. However, food price inflation was steady at 19.1 per cent and core rose to 6.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent. This core reading is the highest since 1992 and shows how entrenched inflation is becoming – the Bank of England needed to be far more assertive but has failed.

Markets pricing in an extra rate hike by the Bank: peak is now 5.5 per cent and sterling spiked higher but pared gains. The 2-year gilt yield is at the highest since the Sep/Oct mini-Budget melt-up!

Over in the US, business activity unexpectedly rose to a 13-month high, according to the S&P Global preliminary composite PMI. Ten-year Treasury note yields rose to 3.725 per cent on Tuesday, the highest in well over two months.

Oil is firmer with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, warning oil short sellers to “watch out”. He was speaking at a Bloomberg forum in Qatar – market taking this as a signal that Opec+ could do more. API reported a big draw of 6.8m barrels.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto