Today's markets: Nvidia wipes away debt ceiling fears

Some pockets of strength in European stock markets this morning, but it's mainly chip companies riding on the back of Nvidia’s great results. Generally, though shares are weaker again today following a bit of a drubbing yesterday. Debt ceiling talks in the US have got nowhere and UK inflation proved stubbornly high, sending gilt yields skywards.

The FTSE 100 is down another 0.6 per cent following a 1.75 per cent drop yesterday while the DAX is also down 0.6 per cent and fell nearly 2 per cent yesterday. The US followed yesterday’s disaster in Europe and dropped 0.7 per cent overnight. Futures are more positive but it’s Nvidia doing all the work. The US 10-year yield is at 3.75 per cent, with the dollar making further gains and gold at the bottom of the recent range. Oil holds a bit firmer in the face of the risk-off moves with possible implied OPEC+ action supporting. This morning German data showed the country entered a recession in Q1.

Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed policymakers were divided and questioned the need to lift rates further, citing economic uncertainty. Minutes were all about lagged effects and pauses: they could forgo a hike in June by ‘skipping’ it rather than ‘pausing’. All subtle stuff but really we are dancing on the head of a pin now with regards short-term interest rates. Markets price in a roughly one-in-three chance of an increase in June.

Debt ceiling recap: It’s a charade and a mess, and I think Paul Donovan at UBS may be correct in saying it’s ‘almost never worth commenting on’. But here goes: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said they could run out of funds by the start of June. Is 1 June really the deadline? Not really, 8 June is seen as more realistic but it could go on a lot longer, perhaps as long as October. The government can scrap around to get through the other side of 8-9 June and then there are tax receipts due on 15 June and then maybe some new special measures. In all likelihood, absent a deal, we push on through to the end of June and then there is a bit of a reset, which could see the end of August as the next X date.

Republicans can reason this pretty well and this would tend to mean there is less chance of a deal before 1 June – but that doesn’t mean less chance of a deal at all. It just means everyone thinks June is not really a pressing deadline. Even if August comes around and the debt limit is hit, you don’t just default. The US can delay and prioritise payments. Yellen said if a deal isn’t done by the X date there will be some payments the government can’t make. Then we have a spending cut – a shutdown perhaps – which could see spending cut by as much as 10 per cent of GDP. This would lead to a considerable economic hit.

Meanwhile, Fitch has placed the US on negative watch due to "increased political partisanship” that is hindering reaching a solution. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still says he is optimistic a deal will be done.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto