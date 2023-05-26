Today's markets: Shares down, yields up

Shares ticked up in early trading on Friday but lacked any real momentum and are still heading for weekly declines of around 2-3 per cent. The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week down by around 2 per cent, while the DAX could finish 3 per cent lower after hitting a record high last week. US stock markets were mixed – the Dow Jones down and the Nasdaq jumping 1.7 per cent after Nvidia’s 25 per cent blowout. Microsoft picked up on the coattails with a near 4 per cent gain, Alphabet is up 2 per cent and AMD 11 per cent. Poor old Intel fell 5 per cent. SPX rallied 0.88 per cent on big tech, still down for the week though.

There has been a huge surge in gilt yields this week with the 2-year hitting 4.5 per cent as inflation remains too hot. Solid retail sales today don’t make matters easier. It’s similar to the surge we saw after the mini-Budget fiasco; the difference is deleveraging in pension funds has made it easier to handle. Markets now price the Bank of England rate hitting 5.5 per cent, only underlining how the Old Lady has been consistently behind the curve and stubbornly unwilling to do anything to get in front of it. A recession could be on the cards, as Hermione Taylor explains here.

In the US, June rate hike expectations are firming. US 2-year Treasuries are above 4.5 per cent, 10-years at 3.822 per cent, up 40bps in a fortnight. Nasdaq rally will push rates up. Here’s Bank of America to sum up: “The market telling you real rates may need to rise another 100-150 bps from here to pop ‘baby bubble’ in AI.”

Today we’ll see the US core personal consumption expenditures price index: the big one and is forecast at +0.3 per cent month-on-month…data is not pointing to a pause but Fed seems divided on what to do, so the data is key here.

Analysts at Wedbush had something to say on any potential bubble in AI. "For any investor calling this an #AI bubble ... we would point them to this Nvidia quarter and especially guidance which cements our bullish thesis around AI and speaks to the 4th Industrial Revolution now on the doorstep.” Yes, but there has been such an enormous decoupling between the stock’s price action and any fundamental price-to-earnings type valuation. Also, who else is there other than Nvidia, No one has quite the same product in terms of the hardware and software stack and until they do no one is ordering from anyone else. More on that here.

Debt ceiling talks have made substantial progress it seems, with officials saying that President Joe Biden and Republican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy close to striking a two-year deal to raise the debt ceiling. This would cap spending on certain discretionary areas such as education(!). Reuters says two sides are only $70bn apart...like I said a deal will be done, only a question of when.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto