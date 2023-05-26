/
Immigration should help ease inflation – so why isn't it?

Immigration should help ease inflation – so why isn't it?
May 26, 2023
  • Net migration up to a record high of 606,000
  • Persistent skills mismatch means shortages won’t ease 

“Numbers are too high, it's as simple as that, and I want to bring them down”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week. 

No, not inflation – but rather the UK’s net migration figure, which rose to a new high of 606,000 last year. Though a political headache for a prime minister who pledged that “overall numbers will come down”, there were hopes that higher migration could be a tonic for the UK economy. 

