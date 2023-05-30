Companies roundup: Greencore's debt hit as Bunzl keeps buying

Convenience food manufacturer Greencore’s (GNC) shares rose by 7 per cent in early trading despit debt and input costs forcing it to a pre-tax loss. The market concluded progress had been made in the half-year to 31 March, as it boosted its revenues by 20 per cent in the period as it put through higher prices, and enjoyed growth of 5 per cent in manufactured volumes. But it fell to a pre-tax loss of £6.2mn as higher interest rates drove a £4mn increase in finance costs and cost inflation led to operating profit halving to £3.6mn. CA

Bunzl snaps up two more safety businesses

Distributor Bunzl has completed two more deals in Brazil and Spain, taking the total since 2004 to 200. The company bought Leal Equipamentos de Proteção, which sells branded and own-brand safety gear for 216mn Brazilian reals (£34mn) and Spanish PPE products company Irudek for €17mn (£15mn).

Chief executive Fran van Zanten described the 200th deal in under 20 years as a “significant milestone”. Acquisitions have driven around two-thirds of Bunzl’s revenue growth over the past 10 years. Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman described Bunzl as a “quality cash compounding play”, with the company currently expected to generate a 6 per cent free cash flow yield this year. MF

Food inflation remains sticky The latest data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed a slight softening in annual UK food inflation just as the government discusses potential food price caps. The trade association said ood inflation came in at 15.4 per cent in May, a fall from the 15.7 per cent posted in April, driven by lower energy and commodity costs. But the BRC highlighted that shop price inflation reached a record 9 per cent in May, and warned separately that food price caps “will not make a jot of difference”. Last week, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed the annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic drinks hit 19.1 per cent in the year to April, down from 19.2 per cent in March. CA Read more: Is Andrew Bailey the biggest obstacle to lower inflation?

Growth picks up at DWF

Shares in DWF (DWF) rose by 6 per cent in early trading, after the legal services group reported net revenue growth of 8 per cent. A full-year update revealed “strong activity levels” and “stabilised” conditions, which helped growth to accelerate throughout the year. Progress has also been made on margins. DWF’s cost-saving scheme is now expected to remove more than £15mn of costs by the end of FY24, up from a target of £10-12mn. JS

Hunting raises profit guidance on 'major' order Oil and gas services and equipment firm Hunting (HTG) has reported a major new contract that has continued a surge in orders, sending its share price up 17 per cent on Tuesday morning. The company will sell a subsidiary of Indian giant Vedanta parts for three years, bringing in an estimated $91mn (£74mn) in sales. Its order book doubled last year and this deal takes it up to $575mn, up from $473mn at the end of December. The company also raised its Ebitda guidance to $92mn-$94mn, ahead of consensus analyst forecasts of $85mn. AH

RHI Magnesita shares jump after private equity bid

Private equity firm Rhône Capital has made a partial offer for 20 per cent of the shares in refractory products company RHI Magnesita (RHIM). The offer of 2,850p a share, together with the €1.10 (95p) a share dividend due to be paid in July, represents a 43.7 per cent premium to Friday’s closing share price of 2,050p a share. It is also requesting a seat on the company’s board.

Rhône Capital is making the offer through a subsidiary, Ignite Luxembourg Holdings, and said it reserves the right to increase its scope to 29.9 per cent of the shares.

RHI Magnesita, which makes linings used in furnaces for steel and cement production, generated sales of €3.3bn last year and employs around 13,500 people globally. It is headquartered in Vienna. The company’s shares jumped by 24 per cent in by mid-morning to 2,539p a share.

Analysts at Jefferies said Rhône Capital was likely to be a “supportive shareholder”, pointing to a previous deal at Spanish pool maker Fluidra, where it held a 42 per cent stake but eventually sold this down over a two-year period to around 12 per cent. MF