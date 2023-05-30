/
economics

Is buying cryptocurrencies investing or gambling?

Treating it as gambling, as some MPs suggest, could give the industry an easier ride
May 30, 2023
  • Crypto ownership is sometimes seen as a gateway to investing – but the risks are high
  • Regulating crypto as gambling could mean a lower regulatory burden 

The “wild west” crypto industry has just become even more rip-roaring, thanks to a stand-off on how speculative tokens should be regulated.

The Treasury Committee group of MPs has called on the government to reconsider its plans to bring crypto assets under existing financial services regulation. Members argued last week that large parts of the industry “remain a wild west”, and said the trading of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, more resembled “gambling than a financial service” and should be “regulated as such”.

