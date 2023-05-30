Listed real estate stocks are daring to be optimistic

“Who went to Mipim?” investment minister Dominic Johnson asks a roomful of some of the most senior real estate developers and local politicians in the country, referring to the annual property conference in Cannes. He’s delivering the keynote speech on the first day of the second-ever annual UK real estate infrastructure and investment forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds, and he’s keen to stress that the audience of suits and ties doesn’t need to go to the south of France to do business. “This is better, isn’t it?”

UKREiiF is certainly growing. Last year’s maiden conference attracted 5,000 people to the city of Leeds, and around 7,500 this year. Meanwhile, attendance at Mipim has shrunk from 27,000 in its heyday to 23,000 at the most recent event.

For the UK’s listed property companies, the growing popularity of the UK-based conference presents an opportunity. After a bruising six months in which rising interest rates caused real estate investment trust (Reits) valuations to plummet almost as fast as housebuilders’ forward sales numbers, they are finally beginning to see what they hope is light at the end of the tunnel. British Land (BLND) declared triumphantly on the morning of its results, posted on the first day of the conference, that office valuations are now close to the bottom. Indeed, data from agency CBRE (US:CBRE) and data company MSCI bears this out, although definitive judgements require more time.