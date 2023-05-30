Today’s markets: Shares down despite US optimism

US shares continued a good run following last week’s positive results plus news over the weekend that a debt ceiling crisis will likely be averted. However, the positive news hasn’t really spread to London and only just to Europe – which seems a little harsh as it’s what has been holding traders back for the past two weeks.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.1 per cent this morning as results season continues while the DAX is only marginally higher, up 0.3 per cent but Paris has followed London down by 0.1 per cent. Overnight the US had a good session, with the S&P 500 closing 1.5 per cent up. But the biggest global trader issue is in Asia. Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, measured by the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell slightly but have lost 20 per cent since the peak in January, putting the index in bear territory. The CS1 300 is down 10 per cent from its peak this year: basically the Chinese recovery is not going as well as expected and last week’s ramp up in sanctions has not helped.

Some updates on the ‘greedflation’ front and it’s not looking good for the UK’s second-round inflation spiral Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has been so worried about. Numbers from the Office for National Statistics showed the profitability of private companies (excluding financials) stayed stable in the fourth quarter of last year, so they’re not pushing up their margins in the name of inflation. That means the inflation that is coming through is genuine, and ergo much harder to control.

Big week for Eurozone inflation this week, although the numbers are not expected to see any change of course from the European Central Bank. Spanish inflation has dropped to 2.9 per cent, the lowest level for almost two years. The main factor was a fall in fuel prices, which makes sense, but there was some positivity around the price of food, unlike in the UK, with new figures from the British Retail Consortium underlining what the ONS told us last week. Inflation data for May in Germany and France is due to be published on Wednesday. Eurozone inflation figures will be published on Thursday.

Aside from the inflation, a quieter week on the data front around the world: there are a few PMIs coming through but unlikely anything that could, or at least should, meaningfully shift markets. Alas, traders are looking to hang onto anything at the moment so that could change. More on what’s expected this week here.