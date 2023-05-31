Is your investment trust too small?

Industry developments mean trusts need ever-greater scale to survive

Research identifies some names that could prove subscale – and so face action

The challenging market conditions of recent times have not been kind to the investment trusts. Initial public offerings (IPOs) have all but dried up, share price discounts have ballooned and some trusts, especially those of limited size, have started to question their very existence. That helps to explain the wave of corporate activity that has engulfed the sector, with many trusts considering whether to wind up or merge with another fund in the past few months. Recent weeks alone have seen multiple shake-ups, from Abdrn Japan (AJIT) seeking to merge into Nippon Active Value (NAVF) to CT Property (CTPT) receiving a takeover offer and Momentum Multi-Asset Value (MAVT) proposing a wind-up.

One thing many of these names have in common is relatively limited size: CT Property had a market capitalisation of £150mn as of 25 May, with many others falling under the £100mn threshold. That is becoming a problem: the 2023 edition of an industry survey carried out by Winterflood found that, of the clients tallied by the broker, just 63 per cent were prepared to invest in a trust with a market cap below £150mn, compared with 93 per cent 10 years earlier. Institutional investors require a trust to have significant scale in order to back it without liquidity worries – an issue that has only become starker as the likes of wealth management firms continue to merge. The imminent tie-up between Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment, two of the UK’s major backers of trusts, could make it even more difficult for smaller trusts to survive.