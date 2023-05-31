Today's markets: Debt ceiling woes weigh down shares

Well, we wanted a debt ceiling deal, and we have one. But now it seems some people don’t really like the deal. There’s just no pleasing everyone, is there? Share prices are down in Europe this morning after they took their lead from a choppy day in the US. Tech stocks continued their run, as anything linked with Nvidia and microchips continued to perform well. But this was pushed back down after a group of Republicans said they would do everything they could to block the debt ceiling agreement. Some even called for their own negotiator to resign.

As ever with American politics, it won’t be straightforward. But, the two people at the table are confident about passing a deal, so you’d expect this downward pressure to ease in the coming days. We’re as far away from a default as is possible, until the ceiling is raised, so hopefully traders become more positive as the days pass.

Nonetheless, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3 per cent this morning, with the DAX and CAC 40 falling 0.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively. Overnight the S&P 500 ended up flat while the Nasdaq crept up 0.3 per cent on the aforementioned tech bounce. Asia continues its downward trend discussed yesterday as Chinese growth concerns keep share prices down. Big falls in the Hang Seng (2 per cent) and even Japan’s Topix index was down 1.3 per cent.

Confidence in the economy, or lack thereof, is a growing theme this morning, especially back at home. Business confidence has fallen for the first time in three months as last week’s inflation surprise, with the figures coming in higher than expected, weighed down on sentiment. A survey from Lloyds Banking Group, known as its ‘Business Barometer’ showed business confidence fell to 28 per cent in May, down from 33 per cent in April. Business leaders said this was based on a worsening outlook for the economy, with higher inflation leading to more rate rises, and an increasing risk of a recession. Some 56 per cent of businesses said they would raise their prices in the next year, one point lower than in April, which won’t be good news for Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

Elsewhere, inflation figures in the eurozone are coming in as expected following on from Spain yesterday. It seems their energy price hikes are falling away, and food inflation seems less severe than in the UK. Inflation in France came in at 6 per cent, with price rises easing across all areas of measurement.