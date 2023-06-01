Bargain B&M is set for growth

Unchanged leverage position

Dividend reduced

It isn’t difficult to see why B&M European Value Retail (BME) might appeal to cash-strapped consumers in this time of inflationary pain and rapid price increases. The discount retailer has, indeed, typically performed well in times of weak consumer confidence. New chief executive Alejandro Russo, who took the reins in September 2022, said that “we look to keep prices as low as we can” in contrast to wallet-busting price increases elsewhere in the market, and an 8 per cent mark-up in the shares suggests that the market thinks the strategy is paying off despite a fall in profits.

Management expects cash profits to grow in 2024 as the company has “normalised to a new, sustainable and higher level of underlying sales and margin” compared with pre-pandemic levels. Revenue was notably up by 31 per cent against the 2020 financial year. The gross margin fell by 140 basis points, but this was driven by markdowns, and profitability improved in the second half.

Sales rose across all business lines, with chunky year-on-year growth of 22 per cent in France and 18 per cent at Heron Foods. However, the performance at the company’s key revenue driver was less impressive. Growth at UK B&M stores, which took over 80 per cent of sales in the year, was relatively muted with an uplift of 4 per cent, albeit like-for-like (LFL) sales grew by an encouraging 8 per cent in the first nine weeks of the new financial year.

But a challenging expense landscape drove a big contraction in pre-tax profits. Operating costs jumped by £93mn, with management pointing to “the cost of serving our increased revenues” and new store costs as key factors in the ramping up of expense lines. General cost inflation, such as the 7 per cent hike in the UK national living wage, likewise took its toll on the bottom line.

Elsewhere, while inventory was down by 12 per cent year on year, the trend went into reverse from January. Cash generated from operations rose by 45 per cent to £866mn, partly due to stock movements.

RBC Capital Markets analysts argued that B&M has the “potential for a higher rating if it can continue to deliver consistently positive LFL sales with a stable margin, and as the growth of France and Heron Foods comes through”.

The shares are currently rated at 13 times forward earnings, according to the consensus analyst position on FactSet, below the five-year average of 15 times. With momentum heading in the right direction, and 60 new stores expected to open this year, the growth strategy remains enticing. Buy.

Last IC view: Buy, 380p, 11 Nov 2022

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL (BME) ORD PRICE: 507p MARKET VALUE: £5.07bn TOUCH: 508-508.4p 12-MONTH HIGH: 515p LOW: 289p DIVIDEND YIELD: 2.9% PE RATIO: 15 NET ASSET VALUE: 72p* NET DEBT: £2.02bn