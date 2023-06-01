Companies roundup: Dr Martens shares and Pennon's dividend

Dr Martens (DOCS) shares tumbled by 13 per cent in early trading after the bootmaker reported worse-than-expected profits in the year to 31 March. Pre-tax profits fell by 26 per cent to £159mn on the back of higher depreciation charges from system investments and new store and distribution centre expansion, while chunky impairment and FX charges also hurt the bottom line.

The company’s annual revenues surpassed £1bn for the first time, while the full-year dividend was raised by 6 per cent and a £50mn share buyback programme is planned. But management pointed to “a disappointing year in America”, where performance has been hit by LA warehouse issues. CA

Pennon profits down, dividend up

South West Water owner Pennon (PNN) has seen its profits fall significantly in the 12 months ending 31 March, as power and other operating costs climbed at the same time as a drought hit Dorset and Cornwall. Its underlying profit before tax fell 88 per cent to £17mn, with its net interest charge also taking a chunk out of earnings.

Like others in the water sector, Pennon has also flagged much greater pressure to curb its dumping of sewage and wastewater. Ofwat has also specifically opened an investigation into Pennon’s reporting of “operational performance data relating to leakage and per capita consumption” for the 2022 financial year. Pennon has increased its dividend 11 per cent in line with the inflation-plus-2 per cent policy. AH

