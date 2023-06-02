Companies roundup: Dechra bid and Apple’s new product

Veterinary pharmaceuticals group Dechra (DPH) has agreed to a £4.5bn buyout by the Swedish private equity firm EQT. The board has recommended the offer of 3,875p per share – a 44 per cent premium to the closing price of 2,690p on 12 April, the day before EQT declared its interest. However, the buyout group initially tabled an offer of 4,070p per share for Dechra, which was denounced by several institutional shareholders as “opportunistic”.

Dechra has since issued a profit warning following a pattern of destocking by UK and US wholesalers. Shares were up almost per cent in the first hours of trading this morning. JJ

Read the full story here

Meta and Apple launching new VR headsets

The last six months in the tech world may have been dominated by the promise of artificial intelligence but Meta (US:META) hasn’t forgotten about virtual reality. Yesterday, it announced it would be releasing its newest headset, The Quest 3, later this year. It is lighter, has better cameras and will be sold for $499.

It is still not obvious what the “killer app” will be for this technology. Meta’s blog post announcing the release references playing virtual board games on the kitchen table and digitally decorating your living room. This pales slightly in comparison to AI, which people are currently claiming may bring about the apocalypse.

However, the fact that Apple (US:APPL) is imminently releasing its own headset suggests there might be something to the technology. In the coming days, it will unveil a product which is expected to be priced at around $3,000. This could be a watershed moment for the technology. If Apple can’t make virtual reality popular, then no one can. AS