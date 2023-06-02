Reits bet big on bold office refurbishments

London office refurbishments have hit record levels as real estate investment trusts (Reits) scramble to recover lost value and improve their energy efficiency ahead of stricter legislation.

According to Deloitte’s latest crane survey, developers started work on 3.2mn square feet of office space refurbishment in central London during the first quarter of this year, making it the busiest quarter for office refurbishment starts on record. It also continues a significant reversal of pre-Covid figures.

The release of the data comes as London-centric Reits including Landsec (LAND), Great Portland Estates (GPE), Workspace (WKP), and Helical (HLCL) all announced plans to spend cash on making ‘brown’ energy-inefficient offices greener and higher-quality ahead of proposed legislation to increase the threshold for energy performance certificates (EPCs) for commercial buildings to Grade-B, the second-highest rating, by 2030. “The stakes are high in that the anticipated 2030 deadline means that a significant proportion of London office stock is exposed to value erosion risk and potential ‘stranding’,” Deloitte's survey said.