The economic week ahead: 5-9 June

Last month’s Q1 UK GDP figures showed positive, if meagre, economic growth. Although the headline data shows that the economy is expanding (for now), it doesn’t necessarily feel like it.

This could be because we are entering a ‘rolling’ recession, where individual sectors contract in turn, even if the whole economy avoids an all-out downturn. According to data from EY-Parthenon, economic headwinds are hitting sectors differently, with retail perhaps unsurprisingly among the worst hit: the FTSE sectors with the highest percentage of companies issuing profit warnings in the past year were automobiles and parts (71 per cent), personal goods (70 per cent) and leisure goods (58 per cent).

Next week’s retail sales and PMI data will give another indication of how pressure is squeezing different sectors.

Monday 5 June

China: Services PMI

Euro area: Composite and services PMI, Sentix economic index, PPI inflation

Japan: Services PMI

UK: CIPS services PMI

US: Composite and services PMIs, durable goods orders, factory orders, ISM services PMI

Tuesday 6 June

Euro area: Retail sales

Japan: Real household consumption expenditure, real household income, real wages

UK: BRC retail sales, CIPS construction PMI

Wednesday 7 June

China: Trade balance, FX reserves

Japan: FX reserves, Leading Index

UK: Halifax HPI

US: Trade balance, consumer credit

Thursday 8 June

China: New Yuan loans, loan growth, M2 money supply

Euro area: Imports and exports, Q1 GDP final estimate, gross fixed capital formation, government expenditure, household consumption

Japan: Bank loans, current account Q1 GDP final estimate

US: Wholesale inventories

Friday 9 June

China: Inflation, PPI inflation

Japan: M2 money supply