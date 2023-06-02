The economic week ahead: 5-9 June

Last month’s Q1 UK GDP figures showed positive, if meagre, economic growth. Although the headline data shows that the economy is expanding (for now), it doesn’t necessarily feel like it.
This could be because we are entering a ‘rolling’ recession, where individual sectors contract in turn, even if the whole economy avoids an all-out downturn. According to data from EY-Parthenon, economic headwinds are hitting sectors differently, with retail perhaps unsurprisingly among the worst hit: the FTSE sectors with the highest percentage of companies issuing profit warnings in the past year were automobiles and parts (71 per cent), personal goods (70 per cent) and leisure goods (58 per cent).
Next week’s retail sales and PMI data will give another indication of how pressure is squeezing different sectors.
Monday 5 June
China: Services PMI
Euro area: Composite and services PMI, Sentix economic index, PPI inflation
Japan: Services PMI
UK: CIPS services PMI
US: Composite and services PMIs, durable goods orders, factory orders, ISM services PMI
Tuesday 6 June
Euro area: Retail sales
Japan: Real household consumption expenditure, real household income, real wages
UK: BRC retail sales, CIPS construction PMI
Wednesday 7 June
China: Trade balance, FX reserves
Japan: FX reserves, Leading Index
UK: Halifax HPI
US: Trade balance, consumer credit
Thursday 8 June
China: New Yuan loans, loan growth, M2 money supply
Euro area: Imports and exports, Q1 GDP final estimate, gross fixed capital formation, government expenditure, household consumption
Japan: Bank loans, current account Q1 GDP final estimate
US: Wholesale inventories
Friday 9 June
China: Inflation, PPI inflation
Japan: M2 money supply