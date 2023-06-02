The funds riding the Nvidia wave

In a development that feels reminiscent of 2020 (or much of the QE era), tech stocks are surging. Nvidia (US:NVDA) has hugged the spotlight in the past week or so, with booming demand for the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) processors sending its shares flying.

The costs and complications of holding overseas shares directly still push plenty of investors to instead back such names via funds, and Nvidia will certainly provide a boost to some of the usual suspects.

Loomis Sayles US Equity Leaders (GB00B97J2N98), a fund that has tended to put plenty of money behind the tech majors, had a 7.3 per cent exposure to the stock at the end of March, with growth-focused Manchester & London trust (MNL) having the same position size in early May.